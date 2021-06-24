Briefly: Stricker's 63 leads Senior Players

Madison resident Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club in Akron to take a four-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
“I just managed my game well, I think,” Stricker said. “Difficult day. We got some wind and the breeze picked up especially on the second nine, but really kept it in play for the most part. A couple good up-and-downs that kept the momentum going.”
Stricker had a bogey-free round on the South Course, opening with a 5-under 30 on the back nine. The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain added birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 on his second nine.
The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Stricker has six senior victories — two of them major championships — after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour.
Ken Duke and Paul Broadhurst were tied for second.
Defending champion Jerry Kelly, coming off a victory two weeks ago in the American Family Insurance Championship in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, was six strokes back at 69 with Marco Dawson, Bob Estes, Gene Sauers and Stephen Leaney.
NHL
The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall.
Hakstol will lead the first-year organization in his second head job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three-plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant.
The 52-year-old Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances but both were first-round losses and he was fired midway through his fourth seasons. He coached at the University of North Dakota for 11 years and was an off-the-board hire six years ago for then-Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall, just as he is for Francis this time.
NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers released three-time All-Pro David DeCastro, their starting right guard since 2012.
DeCastro missed three games due to injury last season and did not participate in the mandatory three-day minicamp last week. Coach Mike Tomlin said at the time that there were no significant injuries worth detailing.
It’s a move that shaves $8.75 million off the salary cap for 2021, but also leaves behind $5,547,000 in dead money, per overthecap.com.
Tennis
Two-time defending champion Andy Murray will attempt to win his third consecutive Olympic gold medal after being named to the British team.
The 34-year-old Murray will compete in singles and doubles at the Tokyo Olympics, his fourth games overall. The games open July 23.
Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles. He beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
The former top-ranked player is preparing for Wimbledon next week. He’s ranked 119th.
- Reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments because of an injured right wrist.
Thiem would have been seeded No. 4 at the All England Club, where main-draw action begins Monday.
The 27-year-old from Austria retired during the opening set of his first match at the Mallorca Open grass-court tuneup tournament this week, citing his wrist.
Thiem will need to wear a wrist splint for five weeks before starting a rehabilitation program. He said he will sit out Wimbledon and tournaments at Hamburg, Germany, and Gstaad, Switzerland.
- The quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open were washed out by bad weather as Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the event ahead of Wimbledon.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday.
The second-seeded Azarenka withdrew for reasons which weren’t immediately reported by the WTA. That gave seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo a place in the semifinals by walkover. She will play Laura Siegemund or Katerina Siniakova.