Edgerton native Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut on Thursday with an eagle on the 17th hole for an 8-under 62 to share the lead with defending champion David Toms on a soft Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, Ind.
Toms set a U.S. Senior Open record with 10 birdies, finishing with four in a row for a 29 on the back nine.
Stricker, coming off a playoff loss last week in the American Family Insurance Championship, played in the afternoon and rolled in a 35-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 17th hole. He narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.
Madison resident Jerry Kelly, who won on the PGA Tour Champions event last week, and Kirk Triplett were at 64, one shot ahead of a group that included Vijay Singh.
• Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 for the first-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
The 36-year-old Lashley - ranked 353rd in the world and No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings - had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career. Lashley's only top-10 finish in his two-year PGA Tour career is a tie for eighth in the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Ryan Armour and Nick Watney were at stroke back at 64. Chez Reavie, the Travelers Championship winner last week in Connecticut, and Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink topped the group of seven players at 65.
Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player in the world, opened with a 71. Gary Woodland had a 73 in his first start since winning the U.S. Open, an accomplishment that altered his career and schedule.
Horse racing
The Breeders' Cup will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track's recent meet.
The board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day world championships at the Arcadia track for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. The board announced its decision at a meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.
Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup, said in a statement the ownership of Santa Anita and other groups has made "meaningful and effective reforms" in recent months to improve safety.
The 30 horse deaths occurred during Santa Anita's winter-spring meet that began Dec. 26 and ended Sunday.
Obituary
Gene Pingatore, the winningest boys' basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams," has died. He was 83.
Ronald Hoover, principal at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, says Pingatore died Wednesday at home. At the time of his death, he was preparing for his 51st season coaching at the suburban Chicago school.
Pingatore's teams won two state championships, advanced to the state finals six times and won 13 sectional titles. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, in 2017 he became the 15th boys' basketball coach in the country to reach 1,000 wins.
