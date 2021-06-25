Briefly: Stricker leads Senior by five shots

Tennis

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday's draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.

The reigning women’s champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.

Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.

Obituary

Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died. He was 84.

Nicknamed the "Iron Man" for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.

Prior to Kyle Busch, who won his 100th career Xfinity Series race last week, Ingram was considered the greatest driver in history for NASCAR's second-tier series. He won two championships when the series was called the Busch Series, including the inaugural 1982 title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0