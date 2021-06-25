Briefly: Stricker leads Senior by five shots

Madison's Steve Stricker increased his lead to five strokes Friday in the Senior Players Championship, following an opening 7-under 63 with a 68 at breezy Firestone in Akron, Ohio.
The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain had a 9-under 131 total on the difficult South Course, playing bogey-free for the first two rounds.
Paul Broadhurst was second at 4 under after a 69. The 55-year-old Englishman has five Champions wins — two of them majors — after winning six times on the European Tour. Marco Dawson (69) and Ken Duke (71) were 2 under.
Defending champion and Madison resident Jerry Kelly (70) was 1 under with Jim Furyk (68), Ernie Els (67), Jose María Olazabal (69), Paul Goydos (69) and Kevin Sutherland (69).
Kelly is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison.
• Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a 63 on Thursday — the best in their careers on tour — to share the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
Talor Gooch was one stroke back, and five golfers were two strokes off the lead at minus 5.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.
• Lizette Salas kept bogeys off her card at tough Atlanta Athletic Club and posted a 5-under 67 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.
She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon.
Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.
Nelly Korda, who last week became the first two-time winner on this LPGA Tour season of parity, was at 70 along with a trio of major champions, including ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit.
NFL
It didn't take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who served as the linchpin of a line that was among the league's best for the second half of the 2010s.
Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.
Tennis
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday's draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.
The reigning women’s champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.
Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.
Obituary
Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died. He was 84.
Nicknamed the "Iron Man" for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
Prior to Kyle Busch, who won his 100th career Xfinity Series race last week, Ingram was considered the greatest driver in history for NASCAR's second-tier series. He won two championships when the series was called the Busch Series, including the inaugural 1982 title.