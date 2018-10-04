Phil Mickelson had six straight birdies and shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to pull within two strokes of leader Sepp Straka in the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open at Napa, Calif.
Coming off a winless performance in the U.S. Ryder Cup loss to Europe, the 48-year-old Mickelson birdied Nos. 9-14 and closed with four straight pars on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Straka birdied the final three holes for a 63. The Austrian played alongside Mark Mulder, the former major league pitcher who opened with a 75.
Chase Wright had a 64, playing the last three holes in 4 under with an eagle on the par-5 16th and two birdies. Brandt Snedeker, Alex Prugh, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes, Sam Saunders, Sungjae Im and Adam Long shot 66. Two-time defending champion Brendan Steele had a 67, playing alongside Mickelson.
- The United States had a mixed start on the opening day of the UL International Crown team golf tournament on Thursday, splitting the fourballs against Sweden, while favorite South Korea collected a maximum four points with two wins over Taiwan at Incheon, South Korea.
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson gave the U.S. a winning start in the eight-nation, 32-player tournament against Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom to win 2-up.
The defending champion’s other pairing, Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda, had a disastrous start, however, and was 4 down after five holes against Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall. The American pair rallied to become all square by the 13th hole, only to lose 2-up.
Football
Zander Neuville’s University of Wisconsin football career could be over. The fifth-year senior tight end suffered a season-ending left knee injury during practice earlier this week.
Neuville pushed himself to return in time for this season after he tore the ACL in his right knee against Minnesota in UW’s regular-season finale last year. He played five snaps against Iowa two weeks ago before the Badgers’ bye.
Soccer
England coach Gareth Southgate signed a new contract that will keep him in charge of the national team through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Southgate, whose deal was due to expire in 2020, has been rewarded for guiding England to the World Cup semifinals in Russia. It was the furthest the country has progressed at a World Cup since 1990. Southgate took the job in November 2016.
