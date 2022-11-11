Briefly: Stokes 'unlikely' to return for Packers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

The Packers (3-6) released an injury report Friday that ruled out Stokes, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) for Sunday's home game with the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). This will be the second straight game that Campbell and Jean-Charles have missed.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) is doubtful, while offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday's game.

Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

• From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL's biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored.

The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December.

The league plans for the Thanksgiving tribute to Madden to be an annual event starting Nov. 24, when there will be special segments on all three broadcasts by CBS, Fox and NBC dedicated to Madden.

A recording of Madden discussing Thanksgiving and the holiday’s relationship to football will serve as the lead-in to the three games that day: Buffalo at Detroit on CBS, the Giants at Dallas on Fox and New England at Minnesota on NBC.

Madden began the tradition of handing out a turkey leg to the star of the game beginning in 1989 when Philadelphia's Reggie White got it following a win over Dallas.

For this year's games, the “Madden Player of the Game” will have a $10,000 donation made in their name by the NFL Foundation to the youth or high school football program of their choice.

There will also be “John Madden Thanksgiving" logos on the 25-yard lines and a sticker on the back of each helmet featuring an image of Madden with his fist up in the air.

Hockey

Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment.

There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a different name and without national team uniforms as was done at recent Olympics as a punishment for state-sponsored doping.

Players want the best in the world to take part — a group that would include a number of Russians — and that created an impasse with time running out to pull a World Cup together.

The league and union said they hope to stage the event in February 2025 and will continue to plan for that. The delay buys the league and players time to figure things out.

Auto racing

Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula 1 in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by earning pole position for the sprint race at Interlagos on Friday.

It was the first pole after 142 races for the Danish driver, who celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over. Then he jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. He gave his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner an emotional hug.

Qualifying was delayed by rain, which helped Magnussen. The last five minutes of the session were severely affected by the wet track.

Haas spoke about Magnussen's pole position with a touch of disbelief: “What did we just do?” the team posed on Twitter. “That was a Viking performance!”

Friday's results set the grid for Saturday's sprint race, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race at Interlagos.