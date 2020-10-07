Briefly: Stewart, Storm win WNBA title

Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird helped Seattle finish off a dominant season with another championship.
The dynamic duo powered the Storm to their second title in three seasons. They both missed last year with injuries.
Stewart scored 26 points and Seattle completed a sweep of the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 rout on Tuesday night. It was the biggest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history.
It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018. Seattle had pretty much the same core group that won the 2018 championship back for this year, led by Stewart, Bird and Jewell Loyd. The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships.
Seattle has now won a record 11 games in a row in the WNBA Finals, dating to the team's first championship in 2004. Bird has been a part of all of them. The veteran guard, who turns 40 next week, was once again a catalyst for the Storm.
Tennis
Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a spot in the men's semifinals of the French Open on Wednesday.
Tsitspas completely changed the match’s complexion with a little help from his opponent, 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev, using a run of five consecutive games, and 11 of 13, to take control on the way to a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory.
On Friday, Tsitsipas will face No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta. The other semifinal Friday is No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 12 Diego Schwartzman.
Auto racing
Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.
The team announced Wednesday is called Trackhouse Racing and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez, who will drive for his fourth team in four years. The team will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.
Suarez in 2016 became the only foreign-born NASCAR national champion when he won the Xfinity Series title. The Mexican driver was then rushed to Cup by Joe Gibbs Racing when Carl Edwards abruptly retired. He was moved out of JGR after two season when the team needed the seat and landed at Stewart-Haas Racing. But that deal lasted just one season when SHR needed Suarez's seat to promote Cole Custer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!