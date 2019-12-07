Briefly: Stenson's big shot bags World Challenge title

Henrik Stenson delivered the biggest shot on a back nine filled with them, a 5-wood within inches on the 15th hole for eagle that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory Saturday in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tournament host Tiger Woods was among five players who had a chance to win on the back nine, four of them with at least a share of the lead at some point at Albany Golf Club.
Woods fell out with a chip that didn’t make it up the slope on the 14th hole, and he had to scramble for bogey. Justin Thomas had a pair of 12-foot birdie putts burn the edge. Defending champion Jon Rahm, in his final event before getting married in Spain, appeared to seize control with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch to take the lead.
And then Stenson struck the decisive blow.
From 259 yards away on the par-5 15th hole, he hammered 5-wood and couldn’t see beyond a dune as it bounced onto the green, tracked toward the hole and settled about 8 inches away for a tap-in eagle.
That took him from one shot behind to one shot ahead, and he closed with three pars. Rahm had to settle for two pars to close out his 66.
Patrick Reed, under scrutiny for improving his line of play in a waste area Friday that led to a two-shot penalty, shook that off for a 66 to finish alone in third.
BoxingAnthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East.
Joshua won a unanimous verdict in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with two judges giving the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109. Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
BasketballMinnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve signed a multiyear contract extension.
Reeve has guided the Lynx to four WNBA championships in 10 seasons. She added general manager duties in 2017. Minnesota went 18-16 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lynx were without point guard Lindsay Whalen (retirement), Maya Moore (sabbatical), Rebekkah Brunson (injury) and Seimone Augustus (injury) last season. Minnesota restocked with the addition of guard Odyssey Sims, who led the team in scoring (14.5), and WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier (13.1).
Reeve’s record is 231-109 with Minnesota and her winning percentage (.679) ranks first in league history. Houston’s Van Chancellor is the only other coach to have won at more than a 60 percent clip. Reeve won titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and is tied with Chancellor for most titles in the WNBA.
The 53-year-old Reeve is a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year.
Figure skatingAmerican figure skater Nathan Chen won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin.
Chen and Hanyu both landed five quadruple jumps in their free skates, a number that was almost unimaginable in skating even a few years ago, but Chen skated his program clean to score a total 335.20 points, while Hanyu made crucial errors.
Chen became only the second men’s skater to win the Grand Prix Finals three times in a row. The only other skater to have done that is Hanyu, who won four straight competitions from 2013 through 2016.