Briefly: Steady Tsitsipas makes ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas kept his nerve in the key moments to beat six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday and reach the final of the season-ending ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas saved 11 of 12 break points and took advantage of an error-filled performance from Federer, who continually put his opponent under pressure only to come up short when it mattered.

The Greek player next faces defending champion Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem.

Tsitsipas, who is making his first appearance at the event, saved all six break points he faced in the first set. That included two at 5-3, when he needed seven set points before finally winning a marathon game of more than 13 minutes.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.

The 34-year-old Czech reached the 2010 Wimbledon final, beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic along the way before losing to Rafael Nadal.

He also reached the semifinals at least once at each of the other three Grand Slams and earned 13 career titles, with a career-high ranking of No. 4.

Soccer

