Briefly: Steady Tsitsipas makes ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas kept his nerve in the key moments to beat six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday and reach the final of the season-ending ATP Finals.
Tsitsipas saved 11 of 12 break points and took advantage of an error-filled performance from Federer, who continually put his opponent under pressure only to come up short when it mattered.
The Greek player next faces defending champion Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem.
Tsitsipas, who is making his first appearance at the event, saved all six break points he faced in the first set. That included two at 5-3, when he needed seven set points before finally winning a marathon game of more than 13 minutes.
- Former Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.
The 34-year-old Czech reached the 2010 Wimbledon final, beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic along the way before losing to Rafael Nadal.
He also reached the semifinals at least once at each of the other three Grand Slams and earned 13 career titles, with a career-high ranking of No. 4.
Soccer
Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia have qualified for the 2020 European Championship.
Germany advanced with a 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday, with Toni Kroos scoring twice and steering the side top of Group C. Second-place Netherlands also qualified despite a 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in Belfast.
Austria joined already qualified Poland from Group G with a 2-1 win over visiting North Macedonia. Croatia booked its place as Group E winner with a 3-1 win at home over Slovakia.
- Sergiño Dest set up a goal in the second minute of his American competitive debut, Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the United States overwhelmed Canada in the first half of a 4-1 CONCACAF Nations League match on Friday night at Orlando.
A month after Canada embarrassed the U.S. with a 2-0 victory at Toronto for its first win over the Americans since 1985, Jordan Morris, Zardes and Aaron Long scored as the U.S. built a 3-0 halftime lead.
Figure skating
Alexandra Trusova landed three quads on Saturday to win the Rostelecom Cup, continuing Russian women’s dominance of this year’s Grand Prix series where they have taken gold in all five preliminary events.
Trusova, 15, was behind compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva after the short program, but her quads in the free skate put her well clear at the end with 234.47 points.
Olympic silver medalist Medvedeva thrilled the crowd with a return to form after a disappointing spell but didn’t try a quad. Mariah Bell of the United States was third, her second Grand Prix bronze of the season.