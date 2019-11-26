Briefly: Stanley gets Fever coaching job

The Indiana Fever needed a proven leader to take over as their next head coach.

Marianne Stanley seemed like the perfect fit.

Fever officials announced they had hired the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who just celebrated her most recent championship last season as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics.

Stanley replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana.

Hockey

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player's demotion when he complained.

Akim Aliu tweeted this week that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music." Aliu said he "rebelled against him," and Peters responded by asking Chicago Blackhawks executives John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.