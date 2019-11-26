Briefly: Stanley gets Fever coaching job

The Indiana Fever needed a proven leader to take over as their next head coach.
Marianne Stanley seemed like the perfect fit.
Fever officials announced they had hired the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who just celebrated her most recent championship last season as an assistant coach with the Washington Mystics.
Stanley replaces Pokey Chatman, who was fired in September after going 28-74 in three seasons with Indiana.
Hockey
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player's demotion when he complained.
Akim Aliu tweeted this week that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music." Aliu said he "rebelled against him," and Peters responded by asking Chicago Blackhawks executives John McDonough and Stan Bowman to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.
The tweet did not name Peters, but referred to a "protege" of fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock's who is now in Calgary. Babcock has been a mentor to Peters since Babcock coached him in college.
Aliu played under Peters in the Blackhawks system with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He was demoted to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL during the 2009-10 season. Aliu, who was born in Africa but raised in Ukraine and Canada, later played seven NHL games over two seasons with Calgary.
Skiing
Olympic downhill silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel says her ski racing season is over due to another serious knee injury.
Mowinckel said she tore a knee ligament again last week while training in Norway.
The 27-year-old Norwegian was coming back from a serious right knee injury in March when she crashed in downhill training at the World Cup finals in Andorra.
At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Mowinckel took silvers in downhill, ahead of third-placed Lindsey Vonn, and giant slalom.
Soccer
Jakob Kuhn, who coached Switzerland's national soccer team at three straight major tournaments from 2004-08, died. He was 76.
Known fondly as "Köbi," Kuhn won the Swiss league title six times as a player with FC Zurich and played in two European Cup semifinals. He captained the team when it lost to eventual European champion Liverpool in 1977.
He was appointed to the national team job in 2001 and advanced to the 2004 European Championship and 2006 World Cup.
• Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of tax fraud in Spain.
The former midfielder was facing a five-year prison sentence for defrauding tax authorities of about $2.2 million from 2010-12.
Prosecutors also wanted Alonso to pay a fine of $4.4 million, in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities were related to Alonso's income from image rights.
The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.