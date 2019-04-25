Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax shot a best-ball 11-under 61 to top the PGA's Zurich Classic leaderboard after a weather delay longer than seven hours prevented half of the 80 teams from even teeing off Thursday at Avondale, La.
Stallings and Mullinax, who started on the back nine, birdied their last four holes at the TPC Louisiana — and seven of nine holes after the turn — for a one-stroke lead over two teams.
Martin Laird and Nick Taylor, who were in the same group as the leaders, finished at 10 under. But the team of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini had both of the top teams in their sights after birdies on the first five holes of the back nine got them to 10 under through 14 holes.
All but 13 teams still had part or all of the first round still to play when darkness stopped play. Seventeen teams were within five shots of the lead.
The Zurich Classic is the only team even on the PGA Tour, and the format alternates between best ball in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds.
• Worn out after two long nights with infant daughter Chesnee, Stacy Lewis shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead with Hannah Green after the first round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.
The 34-year-old Texan is making her sixth LPGA Tour start since Chesnee's birth in late October. She birdied four of her last six holes in the bogey-free round at Wilshire Country Club.
Green also had a bogey-free round. Fellow Australian Minjee Lee was a stroke back, also playing bogey-free.
Basketball
Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse's first signee as Vanderbilt's head coach is the son of a Hall of Famer.
Vanderbilt announced that Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Commodores.
Pippen verbally committed to Vanderbilt in January, when Bryce Drew was still coaching the Commodores. The point guard from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, stuck to his verbal commitment and signed with Vanderbilt even after Drew was fired and Stackhouse was hired.
• Oklahoma has added Jim Molinari as an assistant basketball coach.
Molinari has more than three decades of college coaching experience, including 20 seasons as a Division I head coach with stops at Northern Illinois, Bradley, Minnesota (interim) and Western Illinois. He compiled more than 300 victories and claimed three conference titles and nine postseason appearances.
Track & field
Runner Mo Farah has been accused of taking part in two separate physical altercations at a hotel in Ethiopia, as an extraordinary public feud between the four-time Olympic champion and retired distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie escalated.
On a second day of conflicting allegations from the two camps, Farah was accused of fighting with other athletes in the gym of the hotel during his visit this year and also assaulting a gym instructor there in 2018.
The hotel is owned by Gebrselassie, and the feud between the two started when Farah announced on Wednesday that he was robbed while staying there last month and said he was "disappointed with Haile" because staff didn't take responsibility for the incident.
