The San Antonio Spurs suffered through an odd, erratic season filled with injuries, strife and drama before a second straight ouster from the playoffs in the first round.
Gregg Popovich enjoyed it so much he is coming back for a 24th season as head coach.
Normally extremely private, Popovich said he is negotiating a new deal with the Spurs after his current contract expired this season.
Popovich has 1,245 wins, third-most in NBA history behind Don Nelson and Lenny Wilkens, and is one of five coaches to win five NBA championships. He will coach USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup in China this summer, and will coach the Americans in the Tokyo Olympics next summer should the team qualify.
The Spurs have reached the playoffs the last 22 seasons, a streak that ties for the longest in NBA history.
Soccer
Donny van de Beek gave youthful Ajax a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal in London, edging the Dutch side toward a first European Cup final in 23 years.
A Tottenham side depleted by injuries and suspension gifted the visitors too much space to string together slick passes early on, and the 22-year-old Van de Beek ghosted into the penalty area to receive a throughball from Hakim Ziyech before knocking a shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 15th minute.
Overwhelmed in the first half, Tottenham was more assertive after the break against the 1995 champions but lacked the attacking end product to equalize with Harry Kane injured and Son Heung-min suspended.
Horse racing
Omaha Beach is the 4-1 early favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby after drawing the No. 12 post position.
Game Winner is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 16 post in the 20-horse field for the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Game Winner will start inside stablemate Roadster, the 6-1 co-third choice with Improbable, a colt who will go off from the No. 5 hole in the 1¼-mile race at Churchill Downs.
Auto racing
President Donald Trump welcomed NASCAR champion Joey Logano — and his race car — to the White House.
Trump celebrated the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion on the South Lawn, along with team owner Roger Penske. With Logano's car parked nearby, Trump praised the driver and called it "one beautiful car."
Trump also congratulated Penske and the team, saying he had known Penske a long time. He described NASCAR as a thrilling sport and called himself a fan.
College football
A federal judge threw out former Penn State President Graham Spanier's misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence.
The decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under the state's 1995 child endangerment law, the version in place in 2001.
Mehalchick agreed with Spanier that he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001, when he was responding to a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy on campus.
