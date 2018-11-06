Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker could be out a month with a sprained left ankle.
Dekker, who played at the University of Wisconsin, got hurt during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 102-100 loss at Orlando on Monday night. Dekker underwent further tests Tuesday that revealed the sprain. The Cavaliers said he will begin rehab and be sidelined for approximately two to four weeks.
Dekker’s injury is another blow to the Cavaliers, who are 1-9 this season. Cleveland recently changed coaches and is expected to be without All-Star forward Kevin Love for at least six weeks. Love underwent foot surgery last week.
Dekker has made five starts in his first season with the Cavaliers, who acquired him in August in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Baseball
The Cincinnati Reds hired Turner Ward from the Los Angeles Dodgers as their hitting coach, their second significant addition under new manager David Bell.
Cincinnati also hired Derek Johnson from Milwaukee as its pitching coach. The Dodgers and Brewers played in the NL Championship Series, with Los Angeles advancing to the World Series for the second straight year and losing to Boston.
Ward spent the last three seasons as the Dodgers’ hitting coach. They set club records for homers, extra-base hits and slugging percentage each of the last two seasons. The Dodgers led the NL with 235 homers last season.
- The Seattle Mariners hired Paul Davis as their pitching coach after his five seasons working in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Davis spent most of his time with the Cardinals working in their minor league system. Last season, Davis was the Cardinals’ manager of pitching analytics and worked with pitchers at all levels of the St. Louis organization. He also served as the club’s assistant pitching coordinator for the minor league system in 2016-17.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic is scheduled to return to the U.S. national team after playing in just one match for the Americans in a 13-month span, but captain Michael Bradley was dropped after his first two appearances in a year.
Entering what are likely his final matches in charge of the Americans, interim coach Dave Sarachan announced a 28-man roster for exhibitions at England on Nov. 15 and against Italy five days later at Genk, Belgium.
Sarachan has given debuts to 22 players in 10 matches since taking over when Bruce Arena quit after the loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Earnie Stewart, the new men’s team general manager, has said a new coach will be hired by the end of the year.
Romain Gall, a 23-year-old midfielder with Sweden’s Malmo, is the lone player on the roster with no international experience.
Pulisic’s only appearance since the loss at Trinidad was a May 28 exhibition against Bolivia at Chester, Pennsylvania, near his home in Hershey. The 20-year-old midfielder has missed games because of injury and wanting at times to concentrate on his career at Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
- Manchester City created a shell company for a commercial deal to disguise tens of millions of dollars in income from UEFA investigators, according to club documents cited by a German magazine.
Der Spiegel cites internal Man City correspondence to show the team’s holding company, state-backed Abu Dhabi United Group, paid the shell firm to “buy” player image rights from the club.
The magazine reported that Man City officials detailed a long-term search for “creative solutions” to hiding expenses and evading UEFA monitoring of spending on players.
Man City risked Champions League expulsion in 2014 if a UEFA club finance panel had found it had severely breached “Financial Fair Play” rules, designed to curb overspending on player costs. Critics say FFP protects storied clubs from ambitious rivals with new and wealthy owners.
Swimming
Two-time world champion Filippo Magnini has been banned for four years for doping.
Italy’s anti-doping agency issued the verdict for the retired swimmer and gave the same sentence to Magnini’s relay teammate, Michele Santucci.
Both were found guilty of using and attempting to use banned substances. The swimmers were linked to nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who was banned for 30 years for distributing illegal drugs.
Magnini, who won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Olympics, has never tested positive and maintains that he never doped. He was an outspoken critic of doping throughout his career, having taken part in an “I am doping free” initiative.
Magnini says, “I didn’t do anything. This sentence is ridiculous.”
The anti-doping prosecutor was seeking an eight-year ban for Magnini.
Santucci teamed with Magnini when Italy won bronze in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2015 worlds.
Olympics
Three high-profile Olympic and Paralympic athletes are incensed over a proposed age minimum that would eliminate their choice to be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
A list of guidelines under consideration includes a requirement that any candidate to replace Craig Reedie be at least 45. Reedie’s term expires next year.
That would eliminate 41-year-old Linda Helleland of Norway, who has emerged as a favorite among athletes who want to see radical change in WADA following the agency’s much-criticized decision to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping operation.
Members of Athletes for Clean Sport, Sebastian Samuelsson, Callum Skinner and Ali Jawad, released a statement this week calling the proposal “totally unacceptable.” The proposal will be discussed at WADA’s board meeting next week.
