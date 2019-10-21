There isn’t much Michigan State has yet to accomplish under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, from Big Ten titles and Final Four trips to winning a national championship.
The Spartans can now add another milestone to the list: They are No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history.
The Spartans were the overwhelming choice with their veteran returnees led by star Cassius Winston. They topped 60 of 65 ballots in voting results released Monday, easily outdistancing No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas as the only other teams to receive first-place votes.
Duke was fourth, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.
Marquette received 68 votes – fourth-most on the others receiving votes list.
- The Boston Celtics reportedly signed forward Jaylen Brown to a four-year contract extension that could pay him as much as $115 million.
The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds in three seasons. He also played for the U.S. team in this summer’s World Cup.
Golf
Miguel Angel Jimenez tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, Va., the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions’ three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Jimenez made nine birdies on the County Club of Virginia’s James River course and beat second round co-leader Tommy Tolles by two shots. Tolles made an eagle on the par-5 last hole to finish at 4 under and beat Colin Montgomerie by one shot and earn a spot in the second event in the playoffs.
Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, the other co-leader after two rounds, finished five shots back.
Madison resident Jerry Kelley shot a 70 Monday and finished with a 213.
- Jason Day won the inaugural “The Challenge: Japan Skins” game on Monday, beating Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama at the Narashino Country Club.
Day won eight skins and $210,000. Woods had five skins and $60,000 with McIlroy taking four and winning $60,000. Matsuyama won only one skin and $20,000.
It was Woods’ first event after surgery two months ago, the fifth on his left knee. He’ll get a stiffer test at the Zozo Championship that opens Thursday — the first-ever full PGA Tour event in Japan.
Tennis
Playing in his 1,500th tour-level match, Roger Federer needed just 53 minutes to cruise past German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 at his hometown Swiss Indoors event in Basel.
The nine-time Basel champion hit 12 aces in the first-round match to extend his winning streak at St. Jakobhalle to 21 straight matches, and improve his ATP career record to 1,232 wins and 268 losses.
- Andy Murray was chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup finals.
The three-time Grand Slam champion, who won a title on Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, has not played in the team tournament since 2016.
Britain will play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the revamped tournament next month in Madrid. Also, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could meet in a repeat of the U.S. Open final after being chosen to represent Spain and Russia, respectively. Croatia is also in that group. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has been named to Serbia’s team, which faces France and Japan.
