Briefly: Spartans hire Tucker as new coach

Michigan State hired Colorado's Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a lucrative contract offer after appearing to be interested in coaches such as Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
Michigan State scheduled a board meeting for later Wednesday to formally approve the hire and a news conference with Tucker was scheduled for early evening.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season to match the program's record from each of the previous two years.
• Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Cleveland Browns' star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns' offseason activities and that's a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Auto racing
Formula One organizers postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting event impacted by the fast-spreading viral infection in the country.
More than 1,100 people have died in China from the virus, which has been named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.
One of 22 races on the F1 calendar for 2020 that opens in Melbourne next month, the Chinese Grand Prix was due to be staged on April 19. It is the first time a race has been called off since political unrest led to the cancellation of the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Hockey
Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice signed a multi-year extension with the Jets.
In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018.
Maurice came to the Jets in 2013 after one season in Russia's KHL as coach of Magnitogorsk Metallurg.