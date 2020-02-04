Briefly: Spartans' Dantonio stepping down

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.
The Spartans have fallen from the Big Ten's elite in recent years, but only after Dantonio brought Michigan State to the top echelon of the league — and the nation — during a terrific stretch from 2010-15. A turning point in his tenure occurred in 2010, when the Spartans memorably beat Notre Dame on a fake field goal in overtime. Dantonio had a heart attack in the immediate aftermath of that victory, but he returned to coach his team soon after that and led Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten title.
• Malcolm Turner resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, and Candice Storey Lee has been named interim athletic director effectively immediately.
Vanderbilt announced that Turner's resignation was accepted. Turner was president of the NBA G League when hired in December 2018 by Vanderbilt to replace David Williams. He started Feb. 1, 2019.
Turner fired Bryce Drew as men's basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. He also oversaw some immediate improvements to athletics facilities announced last May that included new lighting and sound systems for Memorial Gym, new artificial turf for baseball and a new videoboard at the football stadium along with renovated restrooms.
Soccer
Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament at Houston.
The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals.
Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region's two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
• Barcelona has another problem in attack as Ousmane Dembele has a muscle injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
Barcelona said tests conducted on Tuesday showed Dembele has a hamstring tear in his right leg. Spanish media said Dembele was likely to need surgery.
The French forward left the team's practice on Monday complaining of muscle pain in his right leg. The club initially said the problem was prompted by muscle fatigue.
Olympics
A group of female race walkers aiming for Olympic gender equality by having a 50-kilometer event added to the 2020 Tokyo Games have failed in their legal case.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it has no jurisdiction to hear the athletes’ appeal. No reasons were given for the process being terminated.
Eight race walkers, led by 2017 world champion Inês Henriques, had challenged World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee at the highest court in world sports.
The 50K walk is the only men’s medal event on the Olympic track and field program with no female equivalent.