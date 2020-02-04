Briefly: Spartans' Dantonio stepping down

Turner fired Bryce Drew as men's basketball coach last spring and hired Jerry Stackhouse. He also oversaw some immediate improvements to athletics facilities announced last May that included new lighting and sound systems for Memorial Gym, new artificial turf for baseball and a new videoboard at the football stadium along with renovated restrooms.

Soccer

Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday night to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament at Houston.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The World Cup-winning U.S. team extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games. The Americans wrapped up the group stage with three shutouts and 18 goals.

Both teams had already earned a spot in the semifinals of the tournament later this week in Carson, California. Eight teams are playing in the tournament, which will determine the region's two berths to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

• Barcelona has another problem in attack as Ousmane Dembele has a muscle injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Barcelona said tests conducted on Tuesday showed Dembele has a hamstring tear in his right leg. Spanish media said Dembele was likely to need surgery.