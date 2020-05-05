Briefly: Spanish club mistakenly let Djokovic train

The tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain said Tuesday it mistakenly allowed the top-ranked Serb to practice and apologized for the error.
Djokovic published a video of him training on Monday in apparent violation of Spain's current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The video posted on Instagram showed Djokovic exchanging shots with another man at the club in the coastal city of Marbella, where the Serb has been staying for the past several weeks.
Spain has eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March, allowing professional athletes to return to practice, but most training centers and sports facilities must remain closed until next week.
The club said it received a request from the player to practice and gave him the go-ahead with the “understanding that from May 4 all professional sports players were authorized to train.” The club said it therefore believed he was “permitted to train in our facilities.”
College athletics
Dan Butterly is the new Big West Conference commissioner, moving over from the Mountain West after 21 years.
He starts with the Irvine-based league on June 1 to work alongside Dennis Farrell, who will step down on July 1 after 40 years with the Big West, including 28 as commissioner. Butterly will be the league’s fifth commissioner.
Butterly has been senior associate commissioner of the Mountain West, working as the primary sport and championship administrator for men's basketball. He is currently chairman of the College Football Playoff licensing committee and has served on the NCAA Division I men's basketball issues committee.
Cycling
The three biggest races in cycling will take place in a 72-day span, starting with the Tour de France at the end of August and finishing with the Spanish Vuelta in November.
The Spanish race and the Giro d’Italia will even overlap, assuming competition resumes this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Cycling Union announced its revised calendar on Tuesday, nearly two months after the virus brought bike racing to a halt.
According to the latest plans, which can be amended if the health crisis continues, the Tour de France’s start remains slated for Aug. 29 in the Riviera city of Nice. The season is now expected to end after the Spanish Vuelta on Nov. 8.
Obituary
Roy Lester, who sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Maryland's football coach between a highly successful career at the high school level, died. He was 96.
Lester's daughter, Amy Lester Greco, said on a Facebook post that her father died Sunday in Rockville, Maryland, due to complications from the new coronavirus.
Lester made a name for himself in Maryland during a 10-year run at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville during which the Rockets went unbeaten six times and had an 86-10-1 record.
That led to him being hired in 1968 to coach at Maryland, where he inherited a program that won only two of 19 games over the previous two years.
Lester guided the Terrapins to a 3-7 record in his first year and went 2-9 in each of the next two seasons before being fired. He was followed by Jerry Claiborne, who led Maryland to seven bowl games over 10 seasons.
Lester returned to high school coaching in 1972 and won three state championships over the next 15 years while coaching at Paint Branch and Magruder.
