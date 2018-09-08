England's World Cup satisfaction has been punctured by Spain on its homecoming.
Back in action after a surprising run to fourth place at the World Cup, England was sent to its first competitive home loss in 11 years on Saturday.
Saul Niguez and Rodrigo scored as Spain came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley Stadium at the start of its UEFA Nations League campaign.
It was a bright start for Luis Enrique, who was hired after Spain's last-16 exit at the World Cup. While Spain departed earlier than anticipated, England unexpectedly made it to the final weekend.
England reached the semifinals in Russia, but lost to Croatia and then fell to Belgium in the third-place game. It means for all the optimism surrounding Gareth Southgate's side, England has lost three competitive matches in a row.
Basketball
The Cleveland Cavaliers made another move in their post-LeBron James makeover, signing free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year contract. The deal is for the veteran's minimum of $1.5 million.
The 25-year-old Nwaba played for Chicago last season, averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 70 games. The 6-foot-4 guard made 21 starts.
• A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum helped the U.S. women's national team avoid its first home loss in nearly 19 years.
The Las Vegas Aces teammates were key in the Americans' rally from 16-down to beat Canada 74-68 on Saturday in an exhibition game at Bridgeport, Conn. Wilson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Plum added eight points
Cycling
Simon Yates recovered the lead of the Spanish Vuelta after pulling away from his title rivals on the final uphill push to win the mountainous 14th stage.
Yates withstood repeated attacks from the small group of seven riders first up the first-category Les Praeres summit before the English cyclist opened up a small gap on the final 300 meters of the grueling ascent.
Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde crossed seconds later, followed shortly by Thibaut Pinot and Nairo Quintana.
• Kate Courtney is the first American to win the mountain bike world championships in nearly two decades, holding off Danish rider Annika Langvad to win the rainbow jersey at Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Langvad took an early lead and Courtney spent much of the day decreasing a 20-second gap. The 22-year-old from California caught Langvad, the 2016 world champion, with a few laps left.
She eventually opened a 48-second advantage. That turned out to be the winning margin, with Emily Batty of Canada finishing third.
Track & field
The athletes from the Americas lead after the first day of the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
After the first 19 of 37 events, Team Americas led with 135 points, 12 more than defending champion Team Europe. Team Asia-Pacific followed with 89, while Team Africa trailed by another 15 points.
The Continental Cup, previously known as the World Cup, gathers four continental teams with two athletes from each team in each event, except the relays.
• Olympic track great Michael Johnson says he is recovering from a mini stroke last week.
The 50-year-old sprinter said on Twitter he "rather surprisingly" was stricken with a transient ischemic attack, known as a TIA or mini stroke. According to the Mayo Clinic, a TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage.
Johnson is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. At the 1996 Atlanta Games, he became the only male athlete to win the 200 and 400 meters at the same Olympics. He had held world and Olympic records in those events.
