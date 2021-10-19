Briefly: South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.
It's the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite.
The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday's poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. It's the 15th consecutive season that the Huskies were among the top five teams in the preseason.
Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five.
Indiana is No. 8, the school's highest ranking ever in women's basketball. There's a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.
Michigan also tied its best ranking ever, coming in at No. 11. The Wolverines return three starters, including Naz Hillmon, from the squad that lost to Baylor in overtime in the Sweet 16 last season.
There are high expectations in Iowa this year: The Hawkeyes are No. 9 and Iowa State is No. 12. Iowa, led by star guard Caitlin Clark, has its its highest preseason ranking since the team was sixth in 1996.
Joining No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan is No. 17 Ohio State for the Big Ten.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic has yet to resume training with Chelsea following another injury setback, manager Thomas Tuchel said.
Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the English Premier League.
The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.