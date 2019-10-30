Nicolás Lodeiro scored a goal and assisted on two more by Raúl Ruidíaz, and the Seattle Sounders advanced to the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years with a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Tuesday night.
Ruidíaz and Lodeiro scored four minutes apart in the first half to claim the lead for the Sounders, who held probable MLS MVP Carlos Vela to one shot on goal while they upset the Supporters' Shield winners with a superb big-game performance.
Los Angeles' MLS newcomers have a raucous stadium and a thrilling style of play, but the Sounders have years of playoff experience that LAFC can't match. Seattle's veterans pushed, shoved and carried them back to the one-game final, where the Sounders won the league title in 2016 and lost to Toronto FC in 2017.
The Sounders will play either Toronto FC or Atlanta United FC in the final.
College football
Iowa State officials say they're still investigating the fall of a man onto other football fans below at Jack Trice Stadium.
The university says the fan tumbled from the second level on the stadium's east side during the first half Saturday of the game against Oklahoma State, which the Cowboys won, 34-27.
The university says medical professionals soon responded and provided treatment for the fans. A university spokeswoman, Angie Hunt, said Wednesday that she couldn't yet clarify how many people were injured, how many were taken to hospitals or say whether the fan who fell remained hospitalized. She also says the ongoing investigation prevents her from providing more details, including any names.
Tennis
Defending champion Elina Svitolina qualified for the semifinals of the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Simona Halep 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China.
Svitolina, the only competitor in the eight-player field not to win a title this season, last won a tournament at last year's WTA Finals.
The Ukrainian is 2-0 in the Purple Group, winning both of her matches in straight sets. Halep is 1-1 after saving a match point in her three-set victory over Bianca Andreescu.
In the late match, Andreescu retired with a left knee injury after losing the first set to Karolina Pliskova 6-3. Pliskova, who is 1-1, will face Wimbledon champion Halep in their final group match for another spot in the semifinals.
• Roger Federer has pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup.
Organizers wrote on Twitter that Federer withdrew "due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country that qualified at the first entry deadline."
The ATP Cup will open the 2020 season in Australia from Jan. 3-12, with two four-team groups in each of Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The Swiss were drawn into a group with Belgium, Britain and one other nation.
Cycling
The Tour of California has been canceled for 2020, and race owner AEG is reevaluating whether to bring it back in the future.
The company said it has become "more challenging" every year to stage the cycling road race featuring men's and women's events that traverse the state.
The Tour of California is the only U.S.-based event with both its men's and women's races listed on the UCI WorldTour calendar and the only event of its kind to offer men's and women's stage races with equal prize money at the same time.
Obituary
Hockey Hall of Famer and popular longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory, best known for being one of the first to start bringing European players to North America, died. He was 83.
The league said Gregory died Wednesday at his home in Toronto. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to import European players, most notably Swede Borje Salming. He spent almost 40 years with the NHL as director of central scouting, executive director of hockey operations and senior vice president of hockey operations and supervision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.