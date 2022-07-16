Briefly: Soto reportedly turns down $440M deal

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club.

The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

The Nationals said last month that they would not trade the 23-year-old Soto. But speculation about Soto getting dealt was sure to swell after this report of him turning down a long-term deal.

Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season. He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.

“It feels really bad to see stuff going out like that because I’m a guy who, my side, keeps everything quiet and try to keep it to them and me,” Soto said before the Nationals played Atlanta. “They just make the decision and do what they need to do.”

Soto referred questions about his contract to his agent, Scott Boras.

The last-place Nationals began Saturday with a major league-worst 30-62, a whopping 27 games behind the NL East-leading Mets. Washington was 14½ games in back of fourth-place Miami.

• Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier says he could miss the rest of the regular season with a left hip injury after being moved to the 60-day injured list on Saturday.

Kiermaier, a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, hasn't played since July 9. He is hitting .228 with seven homers, 22 RBIs with six stolen bases in 63 games this year.

The earliest he could return from the IL is September. The 32-year-old Kiermaier is scheduled to see a specialist in Nashville after the All-Star break. A surgical procedure hasn't been ruled out.

The move with Kiermaier move cleared a roster spot for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who was reinstated from the 60-day IL after being out since mid-May due to a lower-back injury,

Auto racing

Tyler Reddick can add Michael Jordan to his contacts list. Reddick made the surprise jump — his current Richard Childress Racing team bellyached it’s an ill-timed one — to join Denny Hamlin and Jordan’s 22XI Racing in 2024.

Well, that’s one driver off the free-agent market.

Kyle Busch still wants a new deal for 2023, and yes, the long-time Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shopped himself to other teams. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace both want to stay with 23XI for as long as the team will let them drive — even with no concrete plan to add a third car.

Hey, and don’t forget Aric Almirola.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver had announced this season in the No. 10 Ford would be his last before he called it a career, saying he wanted more time with his family. Almirola, the defending New Hampshire Motor Speedway race winner, has recently hedged on his decision and said he’d be open to driving a few races next season, especially if sponsor Smithfield was on board.

The final months of the NASCAR season could be as much about as who signs where than who wins it all.

• NASCAR driver Bobby East died at age 37 earlier this week after he was stabbed by a man at a Southern California gas station.

Police responded to a stabbing at a 76 gas station in Westminster, located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Wednesday just before 6 p.m., according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to a trauma center, where he later died.

On Saturday, several media outlets identified the victim as East, a three-time champion on the US Auto Club circuit.

The Torrance, Calif.-native, who was the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, also won the SAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013.

Soccer

Chelsea completed the signing of center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on Saturday.

The Premier League club paid a fee reported to be $40 million for the 31-year-old Senegal international, who arrives at Stamford Bridge following the departures of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Koulibaly, who signed a four-year contract, joined his new teammates in Las Vegas for their preseason tour of the United States.

Koulibaly played eight seasons with the Italian club, making 317 appearances and scoring 14 goals. He began his career with Metz in France and moved to Belgian club Genk for two seasons before joining Napoli.