Lionel Messi has broken a bone in his right arm and will be sidelined for about three weeks.
Barcelona made the announcement on Saturday after Messi left their Spanish league match against Sevilla in the first half at Camp Nou Stadium.
Messi was trying to reclaim the ball when he ran into the back of a defender and fell in the 17th minute. Trying to cushion his landing, his right elbow bent badly.
He was in visible pain and treated by team doctors. They wrapped his elbow with bandages and the playmaker tried to continue, but he eventually left the field.
Messi was taken to a clinic and the club said tests showed a “fracture of the radial bone.”
The playmaker scored the team’s second goal with a shot from outside the area in the 12th.
At the least, Messi will miss playing Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, and the clasico against Real Madrid next weekend.
- Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to net 400 goals across Europe’s top five leagues.
It wasn’t enough to maintain Juventus’ perfect start to the season.
Ronaldo, who has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit in the United States, scored in the 1-1 draw against Genoa. It was his fifth Serie A goal in nine matches.
Ronaldo has 311 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid, and 84 in the English Premier League for Manchester United.
Juventus won all of its previous 10 matches across Serie A and the Champions League. Though Juve’s lead in Italy was cut to four points after Napoli won at Udinese 3-0, coach Massimiliano Allegri believed this result would help his side for arguably its toughest test yet, Manchester United on Tuesday in Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.
Tennis
Daria Kasatkina won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow as qualifier Ons Jabeur narrowly failed to become the first WTA winner from Tunisia.
Jabeur was a set and a break up at 4-1 when she seemed to tire in her eighth match in as many days, allowing Kasatkina to win 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 with vocal support from the home crowd.
Sixth-seeded Kasatkina ended a run of three losses in finals, including last year’s Kremlin Cup, and has a career 2-3 record. Her previous win was in Charleston in April 2017.
- Top-seeded Kyle Edmund defeated 2016 champion Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 to reach the European Open final at Antwerp, Belgium.
Edmund has yet to drop serve this week. The Briton saved five break points and broke Gasquet twice in their semifinal.
In his second career final, Edmund will try to win his first ATP title against another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, who has seven career titles.
- Ernests Gulbis reached his first ATP final since 2014 by beating top-seeded John Isner 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Stockholm Open.
Gulbis, a former French Open semifinalist, will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s championship match in his bid for a seventh career title.
The third-seeded Tsitsipas won the first of the semifinals, beating Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-2. The 19-year-old Greek has yet to win a title.
Gulbis was once ranked No. 10 but is No. 145 after an injury-hit last few years.
Horse racing
Javier Castellano won consecutive races to give the Hall of Fame jockey his 5,000th career victory in North America.
The 41-year-old rider won the $200,000 Mohawk aboard Offering Plan in the third race at Belmont Park in New York and followed up in the next race aboard Runaway Lute in the $150,000 Hudson to reach the milestone.
Castellano is the 34th jockey in North American history to reach 5,000 wins.
He began his career in his native Venezuela in 1996 before moving to the U.S. a year later and riding his first winner at Calder in Florida.
Figure skating
Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the Skate America pairs title at Everett, Wash.
Skating to “The Winter” by Balmorhea, Tarasova and Morozov topped the free skate with 133.61 points for a total of 204.85, more than 25 points clear of fellow Russians Alisa Efimova and Alexander Korovin.
Americans Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc, who entered the free skate in fourth place, ran a clean routine to finish third. Cain and Leduc scored 117.34 points for a total of 175.06, with Cain celebrating their place on the podium with an emphatic fist pump.
Americans Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim finished fourth at 171.56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.