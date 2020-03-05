Briefly: Soccer leagues booting handshakes

The Premier League is scrapping pregame handshakes between players and officials as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The league said Thursday that the traditional handshakes will not take place “until further notice based on medical advice.”
The French league adopted a similar measure on Wednesday.
Premier League leader Liverpool also said it will not use any child mascots on game days. The children normally walk out onto the field holding hands with the players before the game.
By Thursday, 115 people in the U.K. had tested positive for the new virus. England’s chief medical officer said U.K. authorities have largely shifted from efforts to contain the virus to now attempting to delay its spread.
Olympics
Five Russian athletes challenged their bans for taking part in an systemic doping program during a three-day hearing that ended Thursday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
Ivan Ukhov, who risks losing his 2012 Olympic title in high jump, is among those who appealed against bans imposed last year.
The five athletes were able to give evidence by video link, the court said.
The athletes were banned after being found to have used a cocktail of steroids and were protected from positive tests around the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 track world championships in Moscow.
Skiing
The billionaire chairman of a ski manufacturer won support in the race to become president of the International Ski Federation.
The British member federation of FIS, known as GB Snowsport, said it will nominate London-based Johan Eliasch for the election in May.
Eliasch is the Swedish-born chairman and CEO of Head Group, which includes skis and tennis rackets in its sports equipment portfolio.
Only four men have served as president in the 96-year history of skiing’s governing body, which is based in Switzerland. Current leader Gian Franco Kasper is stepping down after 22 years.
• Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup ski circuit in Europe, even though she might not be ready to race after a month-long absence following the death of her father.
The American skier announced that she is flying to Scandinavia on Thursday. A three-race meet starts one week later in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin said she had trained a little but with difficulty.
During her absence, Shiffrin has lost her lead in the overall standings to Federica Brignone. In her specialist slalom discipline, Petra Vlhova now has a small lead.