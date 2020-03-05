Briefly: Soccer leagues booting handshakes

The Premier League is scrapping pregame handshakes between players and officials as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The league said Thursday that the traditional handshakes will not take place “until further notice based on medical advice.”

The French league adopted a similar measure on Wednesday.

Premier League leader Liverpool also said it will not use any child mascots on game days. The children normally walk out onto the field holding hands with the players before the game.

By Thursday, 115 people in the U.K. had tested positive for the new virus. England’s chief medical officer said U.K. authorities have largely shifted from efforts to contain the virus to now attempting to delay its spread.

Olympics

Five Russian athletes challenged their bans for taking part in an systemic doping program during a three-day hearing that ended Thursday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Ivan Ukhov, who risks losing his 2012 Olympic title in high jump, is among those who appealed against bans imposed last year.

The five athletes were able to give evidence by video link, the court said.