Brandt Snedeker predicted low scores at the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C. — but not this low.
Snedeker shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday, falling one shot shy of matching the PGA Tour record.
He made a 20-foot putt on his final hole to become the 10th player in tour history to break 60. Jim Furyk set the record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.
The score gave him a four-stroke lead after one round. Ryan Moore and John Oda shot 63s, and Martin Flores, D.A. Points, Brett Stegmaier, David Hearn, Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans and Jonathan Byrd had 64s.
LPGA: At Indianapolis, Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.
Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm.
Auto racing
Necedah, Wis., native Johnny Sauter took the lead when John Hunter Nemechek slowed because of late fuel pump issues, then held off Stewart Friesen at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season.
The 40-year-old Sauter wrapped up the series regular-season title by starting the race on the 0.533 oval, and went on to break a tie with Brett Moffitt for the series victory lead heading into the playoffs. Sauter won a week after losing the lead to Moffitt on the final lap at Michigan.
Friesen finished 0.236 back. Nemechek, the winner of the first two stages, ended up third. Parker Kligerman was fourth, followed by Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Noah Gragson and Grand Enfinger.
Sauter, Friesen, Moffitt, Gragson, Haley, Rhodes, Enfinger, Crafton and Christopher Bell will race for the season championship during the playoffs, starting next week at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
- Kasey Kahne announced that he will retire from full-time racing in NASCAR and plans to focus on the sprint car team he owns.
Kahne said in a Twitter post that he is at ease with the decision after 15 years racing in NASCAR. Kahne, from Enumclaw, Washington, made it to NASCAR via sprint car racing and his Kasey Kahne Racing team competes in the World of Outlaws series.
The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has 18 victories, including a playoff-clinching win last season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kahne signed with Leavine Family Racing for 2018. He has one top-five finish in 23 starts for Leavine.
Football
The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired.
McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players.
Tanya Wilson and Martin McNair told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Durkin should be more than suspended — he should be fired. McNair says Durkin “shouldn’t be able to work with anyone else’s kid.”
The parents say their son had been healthy for 19 years and never missed a practice. They’ve formed a charity to raise awareness about heat stroke.
Soccer
World Cup champion France is No. 1 in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 16 years.
Germany, the previous World Cup champion, dropped from first to 15th after its elimination in the group stage. The U.S., which did not qualify for the World Cup, advanced three spots to No. 22.
France beat Croatia 4-2 last month for its second World Cup title, and jumped six places to reclaim the top spot it last held in 2002.
