Brandt Snedeker tied the RBC Canadian Open record with a 10-under 60 as an early starter on Friday, and was one stroke behind co-leaders Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown after two rounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ancaster, Ont.
Brown and Kuchar shot 7-under 63s in the afternoon on the hilly course with sloping greens and head into the weekend at 12 under.
Snedeker and Sweden's Carl Pettersson are the only players to shoot 60 at the Canadian Open. Pettersson did it at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto at 2010 en route to a victory. Greg Norman also had a round of 10-under 62 at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., in 1986.
Nick Taylor shot a 5-under 65 and was tied with Snedeker at 11-under. Webb Simpson was another stroke back at 10-under after a second round 64.
Brooks Koepka, fresh off his PGA Championship win, followed an opening round 70 with a 4-under 66 and was a 4 under heading into the weekend.
• Jeongeun Lee6 shot an 8-under 63 to grab a share of the lead after the opening round in the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Galloway, N.J.
Lee6, who won the U.S. Women's Open last weekend, posted an eagle and nine birdies to go along with three bogeys. Her two-putt birdie at her last hole, the par-5 ninth, moved her into a tie for first place with Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand.
The 29-year-old Phatlum posted seven birdies while playing in the morning on smoother greens. She made a 12-foot eagle putt on her final hole.
Lexi Thompson, the top American in the world rankings who tied for second in last week's Open, shot a 64. She was part of a three-way tie for third with rookies Kristen Gillman and Muni He.
Auto racing
Takuma Sato earned the pole for Saturday's IndyCar Series race at Texas with a two-lap qualifying average of 220.250 mph at Fort Worth.
Sato got his ninth career pole with the strong run at the high-speed 1 ½-mile oval. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won from the pole at Barber Motorsports Park two months ago.
The only other Texas qualifier over 220 mph was defending race champion Scott Dixon at 220.162 mph.
Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud and Spencer Pigot filled out the first three rows. IndyCar Series points leader Josef Newgarden qualified seventh.
• Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in New York's Hamptons last year.
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the 56-year-old France pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling.
If he meets the requirements, the charge will be reduced to a traffic violation.
France, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested in Sag Harbor on Aug. 5, 2018, after running a stop sign. Police said his blood alcohol level was 0.18%, more than double the legal limit.
Soccer
Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for its second major offseason addition, and reportedly its most expensive ever.
The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract and a transfer fee reported to be around $113 million plus variables, which would make him the club's biggest signing.
Madrid is rebuilding after one of the worst seasons in club history and had added forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.
The Spanish club hadn't made any blockbuster signings in years and was yet to bring in a top player to try to replace Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward left to join Juventus last season.
Hockey
The Buffalo Sabres re-signed leading scorer Jeff Skinner to an eight year, $72 million contract in addressing one their most pressing offseason needs.
Skinner becomes the team's second-highest paid player behind captain Jack Eichel and three weeks before the forward was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.
The just-turned 27-year-old led Buffalo with a career-best 40 goals and finished third on the team with 63 points in 82 games.
