Briefly: Sixers' Embiid could miss time with injury

Cycling

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar won the tough fourth stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race in Italy to take the overall lead from Wout van Aert.

Pogačar, a Slovenian rider for UAE Team Emirates, held off a lively challenge from Simon Yates on the steep uphill finish to beat the British rider by six seconds.

Pogačar moved into the overall lead, 35 seconds above Van Aert and Sergio Higuita. Van Aert had led the standings since winning the opener on Wednesday.

Golf

Lee Westwood had all the shots on Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship in Florida, with two birdies at the start and a nifty pitch to a troublesome pin on the par-5 ninth to close with a another birdie and a 6-under 66.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (68) on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass, with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau not too far behind.

Sergio Garcia was another shot back after a 72. When the second round was suspended by darkness, 16 players were within five shots of the lead.