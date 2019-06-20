Zack Sucher made a 9-foot birdie putt in the last group of the day on the par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead on a rainy Thursday at the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn.
Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee matched Sucher at TPC River Highlands. Lee had his lowest round on the PGA Tour.
Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, topped the group at 65.
Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. Two-time champion Phil Mickelson shot a 67 and Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish in the U.S. Open, had a 71.
• Hannah Green of Australia couldn't miss on the greens and holed a bunker shot late in her round at Hazeltine National for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Chaska, Minn.
Green started with a 15-foot par putt, made a birdie putt from 20 feet on the next hole and kept right on rolling through rain, wind and sunshine.
She was one shot ahead of Hyo Joo Kim and Mel Reid.
Hazeltine was so long and tough that only 16 players broke par. There were 20 rounds of 80 or higher, including Michelle Wie, who matched a career high with an 84.
Football
The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference.
That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.
Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule's one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.
But that replay official will need "clear and obvious visual evidence" to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review.
Auto racing
President Donald Trump says he's awarding a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, one of the most powerful men in American motorsports.
Trump said he spoke with Penske to inform him and that Penske is "very thrilled" to be receiving the nation's highest commendation for a civilian.
Penske celebrated his record 18th victory as a car owner at the Indianapolis 500 in May with driver Simon Pagenaud. Penske, 82, is a fixture in the Detroit automotive scene and is one of America's most successful businessmen.
Cycling
Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin says he will not take part in this year's Tour de France as he struggles to regain fitness following a fall last month in the Giro d'Italia.
Team Sunweb announced that Dumoulin, who finished second behind Geraint Thomas in last year's Tour, would not be ready for the race, which starts July 6.
Dumoulin is the second big name to withdraw from the Tour, after four-time champion Chris Froome's crash in training last week forced him out of cycling's premier race.
