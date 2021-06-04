Briefly: Singapore Grand Prix canceled again

Meanwhile, Russian player Yana Sizikova was released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of match-fixing during last year's tournament in Paris. The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations.

Soccer

Honduras held the United States even for nearly an entire match, giving most of the young Americans their first flavor of the even harsher rough-and-tumble that awaits in World Cup qualifying.

Shortly before the game would have gone to penalty kicks, Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the U.S. beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.

John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu's path.

The 20th-ranked U.S. will play the championship match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday against No. 11 Mexico, the last time the full American player pool will gather before their pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener on Sept. 2.

Golf

Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.