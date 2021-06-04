Briefly: Singapore Grand Prix canceled again

Formula One on Friday canceled the Singapore Grand Prix for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The street course race in Singapore under floodlights had been scheduled for Oct. 3.
Singapore has largely relied on tight entry restrictions and contact tracing to keep infections low during the pandemic. Organizers said they would not be able to deliver "a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff."
Tennis
Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis.
Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open in Paris.
Yelling, "C'mon," and, "Move your feet," Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.
Still chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, the 39-year-old Williams next faces 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina, who defeated Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time at a major.
Meanwhile, Russian player Yana Sizikova was released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of match-fixing during last year's tournament in Paris. The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations.
Soccer
Honduras held the United States even for nearly an entire match, giving most of the young Americans their first flavor of the even harsher rough-and-tumble that awaits in World Cup qualifying.
Shortly before the game would have gone to penalty kicks, Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the U.S. beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.
John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu's path.
The 20th-ranked U.S. will play the championship match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday against No. 11 Mexico, the last time the full American player pool will gather before their pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener on Sept. 2.
Golf
Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.
Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind.
The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.
• High school junior Megha Ganne shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday to become the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco.
The 17-year-old from New Jersey made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to take sole possession of the lead before making bogey on the 18th hole to end the day in a tie with Mel Reid on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club.
Ganne became the first amateur to lead after a round at the women's Open since Jane Park did it after one round at Newport Country Club in 2006.