Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season.
Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons' salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
It's already been an offseason of big financial commitments for Philadelphia, which will sign Tobias Harris to a $180 million, five-year deal and add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could reach $109 million. Those deals cannot be finalized until the league's moratorium ends Saturday at noon Eastern.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and wound up making his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was an All-Star for the first time last season, and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two on-court seasons.
Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He's had 22 triple-doubles in the last two seasons, tied for third-most in the league with Denver's Nikola Jokic and trailing only Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook (59) and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (26).
Simmons also has 80 double-doubles over the last two seasons.
Football
Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Elliott met with Goodell in New York and later tweeted that he had "worked hard to make better decisions" but "failed to do that" during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground.
Goodell suspended the two-time NFL rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations, and the letter detailing the punishment warned Elliott to avoid future incidents with law enforcement. He is subject to suspension even though he wasn't arrested.
The NFL declined to comment following Elliott's statement.
• North Carolina police say former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright is recovering in the hospital from being shot in a domestic dispute.
Concord Police said they think Wright got into an altercation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend when the ex-boyfriend showed up to drop off his daughter. Police say they were called to a home Monday when an argument followed and shots were fired.
News outlets report Wright is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.
Wright began his football career at South Carolina in 1995. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
Hockey
The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.
The 22-year-old Crouse set career highs with 11 goals and 14 assists in 81 games with Arizona last season. He led the Coyotes and was second in the NHL with 288 hits. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Crouse has 17 goals and 21 assists in 164 career games with the Coyotes. He was originally draft by the Florida Panthers with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.
Soccer
Tottenham signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record $68 million as the English club ended 18 months of transfer inactivity.
The 22-year-old France international moved from Lyon, which could receive $11.3 million more if Ndombele achieves certain targets at the club that reached the Champions League final last season.
Ndombele, a dynamic central midfielder, was the second signing of the day by Tottenham, which also brought in 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from second-tier Leeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.