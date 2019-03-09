Mikaela Shiffrin set yet another milestone on Saturday, clinching a record 15th World Cup victory of the season.
Returning to Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic - the resort where she started her World Cup career at the age of 15 in 2011 - Shiffrin dominated the last slalom before next week's finals.
No other skier, male or female, has won more than 14 races in a single campaign in the 53-year history of the World Cup.
The American will likely get three chances to further improve the best mark as she is expected to compete in Thursday's super-G and next weekend's slalom and giant slalom at the World Cup Finals in Andorra.
Shiffrin had already wrapped up the World Cup slalom season title, her sixth in the last seven years, and her third straight overall championship.
Saturday's win was Shiffrin's 39th in slalom, leaving her one short of the 32-year-old World Cup record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
A day after finishing third in a GS, Shiffrin went back to winning. She built on her first-run lead to beat Wendy Holdener by 0.85 seconds. It was Holdener's 21st career podium in the discipline but the Swiss skier has yet to win a race.
• Norwegian skiers Henrik Kristoffersen and Rasmus Windingstad shared the same school as kids, and traveled together to races all over Europe. On Saturday, they shared a World Cup podium for the first time.
Kristoffersen continued his strong form in giant slalom, holding on to a first-run lead in the penultimate men's World Cup race of the season to beat Windingstad by 0.24 seconds for a Norwegian 1-2 finish in Slovenia.
Swiss pair Marco Odermatt and Cedric Noger placed third and fourth, respectively. It was the first career World Cup podium for Odermatt, who won four junior world titles last year.
Alexis Pinturault of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fifth, one place ahead of Marcel Hirscher, who all but secured his eighth consecutive World Cup overall title.
Horse racing
Santa Anita will reopen its main dirt track for limited training Monday nearly a week after the historic racetrack was closed to training and racing in the wake of 21 horses dying since Dec. 26.
Horses can only jog or gallop on the dirt; no timed workouts will be allowed. The racetrack remains closed indefinitely for racing.
Mick Peterson of the University of Kentucky's Agricultural Equine Program has spent the last few days visually inspecting the one-mile oval, as well as analyzing soil samples and test data.
Peterson has done testing that simulates the force and speed generated by the leading leg of a thoroughbred running at full speed. He's gathered data that shows firmness, cushioning, grip and consistency from locations around the oval.
Santa Anita announced new rules to scrutinize horses training on its racetrack and add a director of equine welfare in an effort to mitigate the series of catastrophic breakdowns.
Soccer
American midfielder Christian Pulisic helped keep Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title ambitions alive with one goal and an assist in a hard-fought 3-1 win over Stuttgart.
Pulisic, who returned on Tuesday after three weeks out with a thigh injury, came on as a substitute with just over 10 minutes of regular time remaining, set up Paco Alcacer to make it 2-1 in the 84th, then sealed the win by scoring in injury time.
His second league goal came in what has been a frustrating season due to injury and the emergence of English youngster Jadon Sancho. Pulisic has made only 14 appearances in the league, nine as a substitute.
Pulisic is on loan at Dortmund for the rest of the season after completing a $73 million transfer to Chelsea in January.
• Sportswear maker Adidas says it will give the same bonus to any of its sponsored players on the Women's World Cup-winning soccer team as their male counterparts.
On Friday — International Women's Day — American players filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal treatment and pay. The players alleged ongoing "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men's national team.
The U.S. defends its title at the Women's World Cup, which starts June 7 in France.
Iditarod
A Frenchman continues to lead this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Nicolas Petit was the first musher to leave the checkpoint at Eagle Island, about 592 miles into the 1,000 mile race across the Alaska wilderness to Nome.
Petit left about five hours of ahead of the defending champion, Norwegian Joar Ulsom, and Alaskan Pete Kaiser. Seven other mushers also have left Eagle Island.
Track & field
Liu Hong of China has set a world record in the women's 50-kilometer race walk, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 4 hours.
Liu, the 20K Olympic champion who was competing in her first 50K race, clocked 3 hours, 59 minutes, 15 seconds at the Chinese Race Walk Grand Prix. That shaved more than five minutes off the previous mark of 4:04:36, held by China's Liang Rui.
Li Maocuo also beat the previous record, finishing second in 4:03:51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.