Mikaela Shiffrin capped the best year of her career by setting yet another milestone Saturday, overtaking one of her childhood idols to become the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup.
In the last race of 2018, the American added her 36th victory. Shiffrin previously shared the record with Austria's Marlies Raich, who, competing as Marlies Schild, won 35 times before retiring in 2014.
Only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark has won more World Cup slaloms, 40, between 1974 and 1987.
Watched by 10,200 fans on the Zauberberg in Semmering, Austria, Shiffrin built on a big first-run lead to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.38 for her 51st career victory.
By winning Saturday, Shiffrin also became the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year, moving one victory past men's overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who has won 14 times in 2018.
• Italy's Dominik Paris made it two World Cup victories in two days on the home snow of Bormio by winning a men's super-G by the slimmest of margins.
Paris, who won a downhill on Friday, beat Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 0.01 seconds for a record fourth victory on the Stelvio course, eclipsing Austrian greats Hermann Maier and Michael Walchhofer.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished third, 0.46 behind.
Soccer
Roberto Firmino scored his first Premier League hat trick as Liverpool rallied to a 5-1 win over Arsenal to open a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.
Liverpool bounced back in emphatic style to going behind in the 11th minute in another statement of intent as the team marches toward a first league title since 1990, and its 19th overall.
Firmino equalized with a trademark no-look finish from close range three minutes later, put Liverpool 2-1 ahead with a brilliant solo goal, and capped the victory with a spot kick in the 65th after regular penalty taker Mohamed Salah handed over duties to the Brazil striker.
In between, Sadio Mane and Salah — also from the penalty spot — scored as Liverpool capitalized on an inept defensive performance from Arsenal. It was the visitors' heaviest loss since Unai Emery took charge in the offseason and the tame display revived memories of some of the poorer performances in the latter years of predecessor Arsene Wenger's long reign.
• Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as runaway leader Juventus escaped with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Italy's Serie A with help from the VAR.
Ronaldo's second goal, a penalty, was awarded by the VAR for a questionable handball. Then Sampdoria had a stoppage-time goal chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee.
Ronaldo's decisive penalty came in the 65th after the VAR decided that Alex Ferrari had used his arm, even though it appeared as if the defender kept his arm next to his body and didn't move it toward the ball.
The double gave Ronaldo 14 goals in 19 matches this season to move one ahead of Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek atop the league scoring chart.
Tennis
Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, including 5-4 in a tiebreaker in the deciding mixed doubles set in the Fast4 format, to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team Hopman Cup tournament at Perth, Australia.
Norrie upset No. 15-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 6-4 to give Britain the lead before Sakkari beat Boulter 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in women's singles to level the tie.
Ashleigh Barty gave Australia a 1-0 lead against France with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet before Matt Ebden clinched it for the home side with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille.
