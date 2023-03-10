Moments after winning her record-tying 86th World Cup race, Mikaela Shiffrin was asked by a Swedish broadcaster to directly address Ingemar Stenmark, the skiing standout who had promised to watch at home on television.

From one great to another, the 27-year-old American spoke to the 66-year-old Swede of her respect for him and the historic mark he set in 1989 that was long thought to be beyond reach.

“No matter what I do, it doesn’t ever compare to what you achieved,” Shiffrin said into the TV6 camera from the lakeside resort. “Maybe I get the 87th victory, maybe not. But for me the biggest dream is to be mentioned in the same sentence as you.”

Shiffrin matched the Swede's mark by winning a giant slalom on Friday. She can break the record on Saturday in a slalom race. Those are her specialties, just as they were for Stenmark in the 1970s and 80s.

The reverence between the two goes both ways. Stenmark told The Associated Press in an interview last month that Shiffrin is “much better than I was.”

She was certainly good Friday, especially in a standout first run that was the platform for yet another dominating win in her storied career. Her time in the morning sunshine was more than one second faster than her highest-ranked rivals and eventually left her with a lead of 0.58 seconds to defend in second run.

Shiffrin went out more cautiously under the floodlights in the fast-darkening afternoon, tapping her ski poles together four times in the start hut before setting out with 1.04 seconds in hand over then-leader Federica Brignone.

The lead was cut to 0.57 seconds midway down the slope before Shiffrin skied cleanly in sections where Brignone's aggressive pushing had led to mistakes. The winning margin was 0.64 seconds.

Shiffrin crossed the finish line and put her hands to her helmet, then to her face and shook her head slowly while taking in the enormity of her achievement.

Shiffrin's 86th victory came in her 245th World Cup race, and on the fifth attempt to equal Stenmark's record since she won her 85th race in January.

Football

The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.

Thielen was carrying the second-largest cap hit on the club behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. The move will stick the Vikings with more than $13.5 million in dead money for 2023, but they created $6.4 million in additional space.

After making the team out of a rookie tryout camp in 2013 after playing at NCAA Division II program Minnesota State, Thielen worked his way up from the practice squad to special teams to one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, had his best season in 2018 with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 55 touchdowns in 135 games.

• San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.

The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.

The typical timeline for a full return is six months, which would be the start of the 2023 regular season.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Golf

Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.