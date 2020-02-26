Briefly: Sharapova quietly puts away racquet for good

Maria Sharapova quietly walked away from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday, ending a career that featured five Grand Slam titles, time at No. 1 in the WTA rankings and a 15-month doping ban.
She has been dealing with problems in her right shoulder for years and lost the last four matches she played at major tournaments.
This season, Sharapova played only two matches and lost both.
The Russian, who moved to Florida as a child, burst onto the tennis scene at 17 when she won Wimbledon in 2004 by upsetting Serena Williams in the final. She went on to complete a career Grand Slam with two titles at the French Open and one each at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.
Known as much for her grit with a racket in hand as for her groundstrokes, Sharapova reached No. 1 in 2005, the year before she won her second major trophy at Flushing Meadows. She added an Australian Open title in 2008, and then won the French Open in 2012 and 2014.
Her last Grand Slam final came in 2015 at the Australian Open, where she was the runner-up to Williams. In all, Williams led their head-to-head series 20-2, including victories in their last 19 matchups in a row.
At the 2016 Australian Open, where Williams beat her in the quarterfinals, Sharapova tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium.
College football
Penn State football coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025.
The 48-year-old Franklin will earn $5.4 million next year, plus a retention bonus of $300,000 if he is still coach on Dec. 31. His salary rises every season, topping out at $6.5 million, with a $500,000 retention bonus in 2025. Franklin also is guaranteed a $1 million annual loan toward life insurance.
Franklin is 56-23 in six seasons at Penn State, including 34-18 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have gone 11-2 with a New Year's Six Bowl victory in three of the last four seasons.
Soccer
Gio Reyna is following his father to the U.S. national team.
The 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder will be invited to the American training camp ahead of exhibitions on March 26 at the Netherlands and four days later at Wales.
Reyna turned 17 in November and made his senior team debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18 in the Bundesliga at Augsburg. He scored his first goal Feb. 4 in a German Cup match at Werder Bremen and on Feb. 18 became the youngest American to appear in a European Champions League match when he entered in the second half against Paris Saint-Germain.
• Bayern Munich's top scorer Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for around four weeks after fracturing his shinbone in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Chelsea.
Bayern said Wednesday that the Polish striker “fractured the tibia where it meets the left knee joint” and will need “10 days of immobilization in a cast” before he can begin working on his comeback.
Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 25 goals in 23 games. Defending champion Bayern leads the league by one point ahead of Leipzig with 11 games still to play.