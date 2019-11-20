Briefly: Shaky Maple Leafs boot Babcock

Will Tottenham be getting a mellowed manager, rather than the one who stoked internal feuds at Chelsea and Manchester United?

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Mourinho’s exile from management ended after being appointed by Tottenham within 12 hours of the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.

Mourinho has always delivered happiness in the form of trophies and title successes. But several of his stints have also seen the atmosphere around the team sour as his relationship broke down with club officials, players and even fans.

Golf

Brooks Koepka’s knee injury is bad enough that he withdrew from the Presidents Cup three weeks before it begins.

Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world who led all qualifiers for the American team, said the injury he suffered Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea is not recovering well enough for him to complete Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods replaced him with Rickie Fowler.

Mike Whan signed what the LPGA described only as a long-term contract extension that keeps him in charge as women’s golf tries to expand its exposure through a new television deal being negotiated.