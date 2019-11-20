Briefly: Shaky Maple Leafs boot Babcock

The underperforming Toronto Maple Leafs fired coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe.
Babcock had a record of 9-10-4 this season for the struggling Leafs, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, including five straight losses in regulation.
Hired as part of Toronto’s massive rebuild in the spring of 2015, the 56-year-old Babcock went 173-133-45 in his four-plus seasons with Toronto. After signing the richest coaching contract in NHL history at $50 million over eight years, Babcock got Toronto to the playoffs the last three seasons but was unable to advance beyond the first round.
Babcock came to Toronto with an impressive resume, having won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and back-to-back Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014. He has a career record of 700-418-19 with Toronto, Detroit and Anaheim.
Soccer
Major League Soccer players will meet top Mexican league counterparts at Banc of California Stadium on July 29, ending a 15-year streak of MLS All-Star Games involving European clubs.
This will be the second MLS All-Star Game in the Los Angeles area following a 3-1 win by the league’s All-Stars over Chivas in 2003 at the home of the LA Galaxy in Carson.
- Ousted from his last two jobs for fomenting friction, Jose Mourinho is returning to coaching trying to show he is rejuvenated with the smile back.
Will Tottenham be getting a mellowed manager, rather than the one who stoked internal feuds at Chelsea and Manchester United?
Mourinho’s exile from management ended after being appointed by Tottenham within 12 hours of the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.
Mourinho has always delivered happiness in the form of trophies and title successes. But several of his stints have also seen the atmosphere around the team sour as his relationship broke down with club officials, players and even fans.
Golf
Brooks Koepka’s knee injury is bad enough that he withdrew from the Presidents Cup three weeks before it begins.
Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world who led all qualifiers for the American team, said the injury he suffered Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea is not recovering well enough for him to complete Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
U.S. captain Tiger Woods replaced him with Rickie Fowler.
- Mike Whan signed what the LPGA described only as a long-term contract extension that keeps him in charge as women’s golf tries to expand its exposure through a new television deal being negotiated.
Peter Carfagna, the outgoing chairman of the LPGA board of directors, said the extension that Whan has taken the LPGA Tour “from a struggling sports brand to what it is today — a true powerhouse in women’s sports, equality and opportunity.”
Whan took over in September 2010 for Carolyn Bivens following what amounted to a player mutiny over a heavy-handed style that alienated sponsors right about the time the economy went into a recession.
The LPGA had 24 tournaments that year with total official prize money of $41.4 million, and it had 23 events on the 2011 schedule in Whan’s first year. Only one tournament — the U.S. Women’s Open, run by the USGA — had a purse of $3 million or more.
Now, the LPGA is finishing up a season with 32 official events and $70.2 million in prize money. Five tournaments had a total purse of $3 million or more, and the CME Group Tour Championship has $5 million in prize money, with $1.5 million going to the winner, the richest payoff ever in women’s golf.