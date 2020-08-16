Briefly: Sevilla back in Eueopa final

Manchester United made it an unwanted hat trick of soccer semifinal defeats this season after losing 2-1 in the Europa League to Sevilla on Sunday at Cologne, Germany.
After losing in the last four of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, United failed to convert a string of chances before Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal for Europa League experts Sevilla.
The Spanish club has won all five of the finals it's reached in Europe's second-level cup competition. Sevilla has the chance to win a record-extending sixth title on Friday in Cologne when its opposition will be either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk, who play Monday.
Cycling
Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the Critérium du Dauphiné cycling race after leader Primoz Roglic pulled out before Sunday's final stage in Megeve, France.
The Slovenian led Frenchman Thibaut Pinot by 14 seconds overnight but decided to abandon after crashing midway through Saturday's penultimate stage.
That gave Pinot, who is expected to be among the contenders to win the upcoming Tour de France, an ideal chance. But it was Martinez who jumped from fifth overall to claim an unexpected victory, finishing 29 seconds ahead of Pinot overall and 41 clear of French rider Guillaume Martin.
UFC
Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout Saturday night in Las Vegas to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters and retain his heavyweight championship at UFC 252.
Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 to stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.
Miocic tagged Cormier with a vicious poke to his left eye late in the third round that sent the challenger staggering to his corner. Cormier's eye was about swollen shut, but he gamely fought on the final two rounds in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC APEX complex in Las Vegas
Cormier was taken to the hospital after the bout. There was no immediate word about his condition.
The 41-year-old Cormier (22-3, 1 NC) is a former two-division champion and has already cemented his status as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history. The amiable Cormier, who has found his niche as a successful broadcaster, had vowed to retire after Saturday and end a career in which 10 of his last 11 fights were fought with a championship on the line.
Horse racing
Pneumatic won the final race worth points for the Kentucky Derby, cruising to victory in the $150,000 TVG.com Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday at Oceanport, N.J.
Ridden by Joe Bravo, Pneumatic took the lead with about a quarter of a mile to go and got to the finish line 2¼-lengths in front of Jesus' Team. The colt paid $3.60, $2.60, $2.20 in winning for the third time in five starts.
Pneumatic earned 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. The race is limited to 20 starters, although the field may have less in this year's Triple Crown race because of the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cricket
India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who revolutionized limited overs cricket with his improvisation and devastating batting power, announced his retirement from international cricket.
The news came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month's Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhoni was one of his country's most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017. Under his stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 on home soil, which he spectacularly clinched off his own bat with a six, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
