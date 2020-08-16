Briefly: Sevilla back in Eueopa final

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision in a five-round bout Saturday night in Las Vegas to win the rubber match in a fantastic trilogy between the fighters and retain his heavyweight championship at UFC 252.

Miocic (20-3) swept the scorecards 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 to stake his claim as perhaps the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

Miocic tagged Cormier with a vicious poke to his left eye late in the third round that sent the challenger staggering to his corner. Cormier's eye was about swollen shut, but he gamely fought on the final two rounds in the main event of UFC 252 at the UFC APEX complex in Las Vegas

Cormier was taken to the hospital after the bout. There was no immediate word about his condition.

The 41-year-old Cormier (22-3, 1 NC) is a former two-division champion and has already cemented his status as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history. The amiable Cormier, who has found his niche as a successful broadcaster, had vowed to retire after Saturday and end a career in which 10 of his last 11 fights were fought with a championship on the line.

