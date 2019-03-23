Serena Williams made another sudden tournament exit, this time blaming a previously undisclosed left knee injury.
Williams withdrew from the Miami Open on Saturday, an unexpected move because she showed no signs of injury while winning her opening match a day earlier against Rebecca Peterson, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
Williams didn't mention any problems with the knee during a news conference after the match, and the WTA had no information regarding when she was hurt. She wasn't scheduled to play Saturday.
Williams, 37, has played only eight matches this year. She hasn't won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, before she took a break of more than a year to become a mom.
Golf
Paul Casey was on the verge of building a comfortable lead until a bogey on the final hole for a 3-under 68 that cut his lead to one shot over Dustin Johnson in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla.
Casey was at 8-under 205.
Jason Kokrak had a hole-in-one on the 15th hole and shot 30 on the back nine for a 66 that left him three shots behind.
Casey is trying to becoming the first back-to-back winner in the 19-year history at the Valspar Championship.
• Yu Liu played the final four holes in 4 under for a 7-under 65 and the third-round lead in the LPGA Founders Cup at Phoenix.
The 23-year-old Chinese player eagled the par-5 15th and birdied the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to reach 19-under 197 at Desert Ridge in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour.
Tied for the lead with top-ranked Sung Hyun Park entering the round, Liu had a one-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda. Angel Yin was 16 under after a 66. Park had a 69 to get to 15 under.
Figure skating
Defending champion Nathan Chen delivered a spectacular free skate to win the gold medal again at the figure skating world championships at Saitama, Japan.
It was the first time an American man captured consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won his fourth in a row in 1984.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan was second and American Vincent Zhou was third on a big day for U.S. skating. It was the first time since 1996 two U.S. men medaled at the worlds.
Horse racing
By My Standards passed three horses down the stretch to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds Race course in New Orleans.
The winner went off at 22-1 in what is one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby, and galloped past Todd-Pletcher-trained Spinoff to win by nearly a length.
Trained by W. Bret Calhoun, By My Standards earned 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, assuring qualification for the Triple Crown opener. Jockey Gabriel Saez steered By My Standards into fourth entering the final turn and finished the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:49.2. He paid $47, $16.60 and $9.40.
Wrestling
Penn State clinched its fourth straight NCAA team championship and eighth in nine seasons midway through the consolation semifinals at Pittsburgh.
The victory was nearly inevitable as second-place Ohio State needed to earn bonus points with major decisions, technical falls or pins in all of their remaining matches to have a shot at closing the gap.
But 184-pounder Myles Martin was forced to settle for a 5-2 decision in his consolation semifinal against Illinois' Emery Parker, ensuring Penn State's win.
Boxing
Charlie Edwards retained his WBC flyweight title by beating former sparring partner Angel Moreno by unanimous decision at the Copper Box Arena oat London.
Edwards' first defense of the belt he won from Cristofer Rosales three months ago was easier than expected in his home ring. Edwards outclassed his Spanish challenger to win all 12 rounds from all three judges.
Edwards (15-1) knocked down Moreno (19-3-2) in the eighth round and kept up his workrate, but couldn't get the knockout he wanted.
