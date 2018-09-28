Dolphins’ Wake sounds off on quarterback hits
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has joined other players in complaining about the NFL’s officiating emphasis to discourage quarterback hits.
“It’s sad,” Wake said Friday. “I don’t think it’s a secret that the league is concerned about player safety. It just depends on what players.”
Wake’s teammate, end William Hayes, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week and said his foot caught in the turf as he was trying to avoid landing on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Wake said the league should acknowledge that when it comes to player safety, quarterbacks — including Miami’s Ryan Tannehill — come first.
“Just tell me, ‘Listen, we’re going to protect quarterbacks differently,” Wake said. “Just be blunt about it. Not ‘we care about your safety,’ because you don’t care about my safety. You care about some people’s safety. My knees mean just as much to my family and my ability to play and provide just as Tannehill’s does. I can’t understand that his are more important than mine.”
- The New York Giants placed Jonathan Stewart, their most experienced running back, on injured reserve. Stewart, who joined the Giants this year after 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has a foot injury. His spot on the roster was taken by wide receiver Jawill Davis.
- Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin is set to play for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January during a playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Conklin practiced fully this week as the Titans (2-1) prepare to host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) on Sunday.
- The San Francisco 49ers may be without running backs Matt Breida, among the NFL leaders in rushing, and Alfred Morris for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both were limited in practice and are listed as questionable. That’s an obvious concern for an offense preparing for its first full game without franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against Kansas City.
- Wes Hopkins, a 10-year safety with the Philadelphia Eagles and 1985 All-Pro, has died at 57. Hopkins spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia, starting 125 games. Hopkins ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time interceptions list with 30 and is tied for third in games played among defensive backs with 137.
Golf
Tony Romo played 27 holes in 1-over-par Friday in the first stage of the Web.com Tour’s Qualifying Tournament at Garland, Texas, leaving him 73rd in the 76-player field. The 38-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS NFL analyst played 27 holes in 11 over Thursday in the rain-delayed event at Garland Bridges. The top 22 and ties after the final round Saturday will advance to the second stage. Brandon Robinson-Thompson topped the leaderboard at 17-under after a 9-under 62.
Auto racing
Kurt Busch won the pole for the NASCAR playoff race at the new “roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a hybrid of the road course and oval that has drivers concerned with the complexity of the circuit at Concord, N.C.
Busch, who is eighth in the playoff standings, will be joined by non-playoff contender A.J. Allmendinger on the front row Sunday.
The roval is unlike anything used before in NASCAR — a 17-turn, 2.28-mile course has a 35-foot change in elevation. Given that it’s an elimination race with 12 of 16 drivers advancing, it has the field even more on edge.
Denny Hamlin, one of four drivers on the outside looking in at the top 12 in the standings, wrecked earlier in qualifying and will start 27th. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones — the other three outside the line — qualified in the top 12, with Johnson starting sixth.
