Briefly: Seattle storms into MLS Cup final

The Seattle Sounders capped one of the more unlikely comebacks in MLS playoff history on Gustav Svensson's header off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to give Seattle a 3-2 win over Minnesota United on Monday night to advance to the MLS Cup final.
Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim a spot in the league championship game for the fourth time in five seasons.
Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday. Seattle is just the second team in MLS history to reach the final four times in five seasons, joining DC United in the first seasons of the league.
Will Bruin scored in the 75th minute to pull Seattle to 2-1 and set the stage for the wild final moments when the Sounders scored twice off corner kicks. Raul Ruidiaz had a fortunate bounce fall at his feet before he beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to pull the Sounders even at 2-2 just before the end of the 90 minutes.
Seattle continued to press for a winner and nearly got it from Ruidiaz only to see his shot hit the outside of the post. But Svensson came through by rising above the Minnesota defenders on the final corner kick.
Seattle will attempt to become the first repeat champs in MLS since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12.
Tennis
Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.
The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 — Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic — and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.
In other honors announced Tuesday and based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year.
Swiatek’s coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, earned the Coach of the Year award.
NBA
Guard Monte Morris agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets.
Morris is coming off a regular season in which he averaged 9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He played a big role during Denver's postseason run to the Western Conference finals, where the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 25-year-old Morris was a second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Iowa State. He has become a reliable part of coach Michael Malone's rotation over the past few seasons.
Morris dressed in all 82 games during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists.
Auto racing
Colton Herta will race for the IndyCar championship in 2021 in a rebranded look from Andretti Autosport.
Herta, 20, will drive the No. 26 Honda with sponsorship from Gainbridge. He will no longer be part of the Harding Steinbrenner Racing extension of the Andretti team. Although Herta was under the Andretti banner in 2020, his IndyCar entry his first two seasons was actually co-owned by Mike Harding and George Steinbrenner IV.
Obituary
Fred Akers, who coached the first Heisman Trophy winner for Texas - Earl Campbell - and amassed an 86-31-2 record in 10 seasons, died Monday. He was 82.
Akers died surrounded by family at his home in Horseshoe Bay from complications of dementia, his daughter Lesli said.
Akers was an assistant on Darrell Royal's staff when the Longhorns adopted the wishbone — an innovative scheme featuring three running backs — and won an undisputed national championship in 1969. Texas followed with an undefeated regular season in 1970. Akers then left Texas to become the head coach at Wyoming for two seasons before returning to Austin after Royal retired in 1976.
Sailing
Jimmy Spithill signed on as CEO and helmsman of the U.S. team in SailGP, giving the global league another former America’s Cup champion in its stable of stars.
Spithill is an Australian who sailed in three America’s Cup campaigns for Oracle Team USA, winning the first two. His wife, Jennifer, is from San Diego, where they make their permanent home with their two sons.
With Spithill taking the helm for the American team, Rome Kirby will shift to flight controller aboard the 50-foot foiling catamaran.
The second season of SailGP was delayed from 2020 until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will start April 24-25 in Bermuda.
