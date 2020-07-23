Briefly: Seattle releases the Kraken into NHL

The Aces declared Cambage as a protected player who was at high risk for getting severe illness if she contracted COVID-19.

Cambage averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Aces, her first with the team. The 28-year-old from Australia has played four years in the league after getting drafted second in 2011 by the Tulsa Shock. She was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas before last season. She re-signed with the Aces in April.

Soccer

Yordy Reyna and Cristian Dájome scored six minutes apart in the second half, third-string goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had a clean sheet in his first Major League Soccer start and the Vancouver Whitecaps advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament's knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire.

The Whitecaps have clinched one of the four wild card spots while their opponent in the round of 16 has yet to be determined. Chicago also had three points in Group B, but has been eliminated on goal differential.

Boxing

Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.