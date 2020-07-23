Briefly: Seattle releases the Kraken into NHL

The NHL’s newest team finally has its name: the Seattle Kraken.
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team.
In opting for the sea creature of Scandinavian folklore, Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history. There was even a push from some fans for the team to try to acquire the Thunderbirds name from the local junior team.
But Kraken was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018. The enthusiasm has grown since as the team built toward its debut for the 2021-22 season.
It's edgy and sounds menacing. And it gave the franchise a clear brand going forward.
WNBA
Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage will miss the upcoming season after she was medically excused by the league's independent panel of doctors, the team said.
By being granted the medical exemption, Cambage will be paid her full salary for the season by the Aces. Had Cambage's request been denied by the panel, she would have had to either go to Florida to the WNBA bubble or sit out the season and not get paid.
The Aces declared Cambage as a protected player who was at high risk for getting severe illness if she contracted COVID-19.
Cambage averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Aces, her first with the team. The 28-year-old from Australia has played four years in the league after getting drafted second in 2011 by the Tulsa Shock. She was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas before last season. She re-signed with the Aces in April.
Soccer
Yordy Reyna and Cristian Dájome scored six minutes apart in the second half, third-string goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had a clean sheet in his first Major League Soccer start and the Vancouver Whitecaps advanced to the MLS is Back Tournament's knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire.
The Whitecaps have clinched one of the four wild card spots while their opponent in the round of 16 has yet to be determined. Chicago also had three points in Group B, but has been eliminated on goal differential.
Boxing
Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.
The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.
Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.
Triathlon
The annual Ironman World Championship in Hawaii has been canceled for the first time in its 43-year history.
The competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Participants swim 2.4 miles, ride bikes for 112 miles and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles.
The 2020 competition was initially postponed from Oct. 10 to Feb. 6, 2021. But organizers decided to cancel it because of continuing coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!