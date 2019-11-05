The Carolina Panthers, seeing no clear timetable for Cam Newton to return from a foot injury, on Tuesday placed their franchise quarterback on season-ending injured reserve.
Newton aggravated the Lisfranc injury, originally suffered in the third preseason game, in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. He has not markedly improved from rehabilitation.
After Newton visited with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Friday in Green Bay, management decided it would be best for the quarterback and the team to shut down Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, for the rest of the season.
Before this injury, the first pick of the 2011 draft had missed only three starts in seven years.
The Panthers will move forward with second-year undrafted quarterback Kyle Allen, who is 5-1 as the starter this season and 6-1 in his career. Newton had lost eight straight games dating back to last season.
Newton, 30, has one year left on his contract. He is scheduled to count $21.1 million against the 2020 salary cap. Should the team decide to move on from him after this season, it would clear $19.1 million in cap space.
- Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass and threw for three touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys turned three Daniel Jones turnovers into 13 points on their way to a 37-18 win over the Giants in a Monday night game.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 139 yards as Dallas (5-3) beat New York (2-7) for the sixth straight time. DeMarcus Lawrence had one of the Cowboys’ five sacks.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes quarterback Nick Foles gives the team “a better chance of winning right now.”
Marrone announced Tuesday he will start Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew “going forward.” He made the decision during the team’s bye week, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.
Foles was injured while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on the second series of the team’s season opener. Minshew replaced him and went 4-4 as the starter, throwing for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck have agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season.
The extension is pending approval from the Board of Regents. Fleck is in his third year at Minnesota, which is off to an 8-0 start (5-0 Big Ten). Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, but is 12-2 in his last 14 games.
- Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Tyler Vander Waal will take over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback Saturday against No. 21 Boise State.
Chambers took a hit to his knee during a 2-yard touchdown run Oct. 26 against Nevada. Chambers returned briefly in the second quarter but missed the second half.
Head coach Craig Bohl said Monday the injury is more severe than originally thought. Bohl says Chambers’ long-term prospects are good, however.
Rugby
Members of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning team arrived home on Tuesday and thousands greeted them with a huge cheer at Johannesburg’s international airport.
Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, who scored the Springboks’ tries in Saturday’s 32-12 win in the final against England in Japan, were among the first group of players to land at OR Tambo Airport.
As he emerged into view in the arrivals hall, Mapimpi held his hands up and clasped them together as the crowd roared. Kolbe was recording the scenes on his cellphone.
Soccer
Liverpool will use two different teams in the Club World Cup and League Cup quarterfinals in order to play the games on consecutive days and avoid a scheduling pile-up.
Liverpool announced that its League Cup quarterfinal against Aston Villa will go ahead on its original date of Dec. 17 — only one day before the Champions League winners’ first match at the Club World Cup in Qatar.
The decision was made in order to avoid having to play the League Cup game at a later date during the busy Premier League schedule around Christmas and New Year’s.
Olympics
The incoming leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency asked for more money. The International Olympic Committee said “Yes.”
IOC president Thomas Bach pledged $10 million to fight doping in sports, half of which would go toward storing samples from pre-Olympics testing for 10 years and the other half toward investigations and research.
It was a fitting entrée for Witold Banka, the incoming president of WADA who, after taking the stage following Bach’s presentation at a world anti-doping conference, promised he would not tolerate cheating or manipulations.
Half of WADA’s budget of about $40 million a year comes from the Olympic movement, and the IOC’s injection of another $10 million contribution is significant.
