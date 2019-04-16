Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a $140 million, four-year extension that put him at the top of the NFL salary food chain for now.
He has the highest yearly average salary at $35 million per season. He has the highest signing bonus ($65 million) and guaranteed money ($107 million) in league history.
And for good measure, Wilson also got Seattle to agree to a no-trade clause.
Wilson’s annual average tops Aaron Rodgers’ average annual salary of $33.5 million as part of the $134 million extension he signed last year with the Green Bay Packers. Wilson’s previous $87.6 million, four-year deal was signed at the beginning of training camp in 2015 and was set to expire after next season.
- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller has decided to retire after nearly losing his left leg on a gruesome play two years ago.
Miller had nine surgeries to address his injuries after he dislocated his knee and tore an artery on a potential touchdown reception in New Orleans on Oct. 29, 2017. He had left open the possibility of playing again up until announcing his retirement.
Miller finishes his career with 146 receptions for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 66 games. He was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2009 draft and played for the Jaguars for three seasons.
- The New England Patriots re-signed defensive back Jonathan Jones and signed receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Thomas is a nine-year NFL veteran. He played eight full seasons in Denver, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos during the 2015 season. He was traded to Houston last October and released in February.
The 31-year-old owned a five-year 1,000-yard receiving season streak from 2012 through the 2016 season. He also established Denver’s single-season record with 1,619 yards receiving in 2014.
Basketball
Virginia scoring leader Kyle Guy says he is entering the NBA draft.
Guy was named the most outstanding player in this year’s Final Four and is the third member of the national championship team to enter the draft. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard led the Cavaliers in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game and in 3-pointers with 120.
Hockey
Todd McLellan was hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, taking over a two-time Stanley Cup-winning franchise that slumped to the NHL’s second-worst record this season.
McLellan replaces Willie Desjardins, who wasn’t retained after he replaced John Stevens early in the season and did little to halt the Kings’ precipitous slide. Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 in its worst season since 2007-08.
Golf
The U.S. Golf Association announced that Erin Hills in Wisconsin will host the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, as well as the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
The golf course northwest of Milwaukee hosted the U.S. Open in 2017. It will be the first Women’s Open to be held at Erin Hills and the third the state has hosted.
The Women’s Open will be held May 29 through June 1, 2025. The Mid-Amateur championship featuring the top amateur golfers who are done playing collegiately will be held Sept. 10-15, 2022.
