The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges.
Kendricks was suspended under the personal-conduct policy, said league spokesman Brian McCarthy. A suspension had been anticipated since his guilty plea in early September.
Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. It was a controversial signing since Kendricks had pleaded guilty in federal court only days earlier.
Kendricks has started two of the three games he's played with Seattle and played a significant amount of snaps at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks. He had six total tackles and a sack in each of the past two games.
Basketball
The New Orleans Pelicans say center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss one or two weeks.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans' preseason opener at Chicago on Sunday.
The 6-foot-11 Okafor was drafted third overall out of Duke by Philadelphia in 2015. But his production fell considerably last season from the nearly 15 points and six rebounds he averaged during his first two seasons with the 76ers.
• Lisa Borders stepped down as WNBA president, the third executive to leave the league in six months.
She will become the first president and CEO of Time's Up — an organization dedicated to safe, fair and dignified work for women.
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will oversee the WNBA on an interim basis while a search begins for a successor. Borders ran the league for three seasons, joining in 2016 as its fourth president. She will stay until Nov. 1.
The WNBA is coming off a season in which it had its highest TV ratings in four years and begins its 23rd season next year.
Auto racing
NASCAR will use two primary rules packages next season and race at Daytona and Talladega without restrictor plates for the first time since 1987.
The rules packages will be tailored to specific tracks and designed to slow Cup Series cars to create more passing for the lead. At Daytona and Talladega, the two fastest tracks in NASCAR were horsepower-sapping plates are used on the engines, NASCAR will now use a thicker tapered spacer with tapered holes aimed to restrict air flow.
NASCAR next year wants to lower the horsepower in Cup cars at 21 races, all on ovals larger than 1.2 miles, from 750hp to 550hp. The 14 races on tracks shorter than 1.2 miles in length will use the same sized spacers from this season.
Soccer
Real Madrid is having trouble scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer on the team. His new club, Juventus, did just fine without him.
For the first time in more than a decade, Madrid has gone three straight games without a goal after losing 1-0 at CSKA Moscow in an early setback to the Spanish club's title defense in the Champions League.
Not since January 2007 has Madrid gone scoreless in three consecutive games.
Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Madrid in a deal worth $131.5 million this offseason, was missing for the Italian champions for their match against Young Boys after his sending-off against Valencia in the opening round of group play.
Paulo Dybala stepped up in the Portuguese star's absence by scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win to put Juventus top of its group.
Tennis
No. 1-ranked Simona Halep has a herniated disk in her back, putting the rest of her season in doubt.
She retired from her first-round match at the China Open on Sunday, citing a back problem that has been bothering her.
The season-ending WTA Finals begin in Singapore on Oct. 21.
Halep has lost her past four matches, including at the U.S. Open. She became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the opening round in New York in the 50-year professional era.
