Briefly: Schott no longer a big name at Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott's name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds.
The school's board of trustees unanimously approved the move Tuesday, a dozen days after a Catholic high school also decided to remove references to Schott from its facilities. Over the years, UC students, faculty at alumni have objected to Schott's name on school facilities, but no changes were made.
“Marge Schott’s record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our university’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion,” said school President Neville G. Pinto, who recommended the change.
The national push for racial justice sparked by George Floyd's death has prompted local institutions to revisit Schott's history.
After her death in 2004, most of her estate went to a foundation that funds a wide range of philanthropic ventures. Her name is featured on many facilities in the city.
As Reds owner, Schott was repeatedly suspended and ultimately ousted by Major League Baseball for her slurs and praise of Adolf Hitler. Team employees said Schott used slurs for Black players and made derogatory remarks about Jews and Japanese. She said Hitler was “good at the beginning” but then “went too far.”
Football
Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.
The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman.
Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died.
Hamp, 68, has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.
Ford, a granddaughter of tire magnate Harvey Firestone, seldom spoke to reporters or commented publicly on the direction of the franchise, but her influence was felt. In 2015, the team fired its president and general manager in a midseason shakeup, and when she announced the changes, Ford told fans that the franchise intended to “identify and hire the very best leadership in order to produce a consistently, winning football team.”
Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond plans to exercise his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and stay with Cleveland.
Drummond, who was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in February, said that he intends to pick up the option. Drummond's decision had been expected, but it's the first time he had publicly stated his intentions.
Drummond must notify the Cavs in writing about the option by Oct. 17. The NBA's offseason calendar has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drummond joined the Cavs just after first-year coach John Beilein stepped down and was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff. In eight games with Cleveland, Drummond averaged 17.1 points and 11.1 rebounds as the Cavs went 4-4 and showed some promise.
• Former Kansas State guard Brian Patrick is headed to DePaul as a graduate transfer, the Blue Demons announced.
Patrick will be eligible to play immediately after spending two years at Kansas State and last season at Purdue Fort Wayne. He played in 49 games as a backup at Kansas State before transferring, and averaged 11.1 points for Purdue Fort Wayne after sitting out a year.
DePaul went 16-16 overall and finished last in the Big East at 3-15.
Running
The 2020 Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis will switch to a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Entrants in the 39th edition of the Minneapolis to St. Paul race can run any 26.2-mile route any day in October.
Twin Cities in Motion, which stages the marathon, said it will shift the rest of its 2020 races to a virtual format because of pandemic-related restrictions on big gatherings. Runners will submit their times online, and race finishers still will receive their T-shirt and medal, the Star Tribune reported.
The marathon was scheduled for Oct. 4. As many as 30,000 runners were expected to participate in marathon weekend events.
Twin Cities in Motion does not expect Minnesota's limits on large group gatherings to loosen up much before October, said the group's president, Mike Logan. Race organizers hoped they could conduct the event safely but came to believe that was not possible after consulting with public health authorities and the race's medical directors, Logan said.
Other marathons in recent months, including Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, also have switched to a virtual format.
Cycling
Former Giro d'Italia stage winner Kanstantsin Siutsou was banned for four years by the International Cycling Union on Tuesday after he tested positive for EPO.
Siutsou was aged 35 and a member of the Bahrain-Merida team when he gave his July 2018 sample while training. He retired that year.
Siutsou had two top-10 overall finishes at the Giro and won a stage in the 2009 edition.
As a highly rated support rider in stage races, he was signed by Team Sky from 2012-15 and Bahrain-Merida in 2017.
Siutsou represented Belarus at the Olympics in 2008 and 2016 and completed both road races without winning a medal. He was the under-23 road race world champion in 2004.
The UCI said it would publish details at a later date of him being caught with the banned blood-boosting hormone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!