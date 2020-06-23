Briefly: Schott no longer a big name at Cincinnati

Drummond must notify the Cavs in writing about the option by Oct. 17. The NBA's offseason calendar has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drummond joined the Cavs just after first-year coach John Beilein stepped down and was replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff. In eight games with Cleveland, Drummond averaged 17.1 points and 11.1 rebounds as the Cavs went 4-4 and showed some promise.

• Former Kansas State guard Brian Patrick is headed to DePaul as a graduate transfer, the Blue Demons announced.

Patrick will be eligible to play immediately after spending two years at Kansas State and last season at Purdue Fort Wayne. He played in 49 games as a backup at Kansas State before transferring, and averaged 11.1 points for Purdue Fort Wayne after sitting out a year.

DePaul went 16-16 overall and finished last in the Big East at 3-15.

Running

The 2020 Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis will switch to a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entrants in the 39th edition of the Minneapolis to St. Paul race can run any 26.2-mile route any day in October.