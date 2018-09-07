Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had an easy time deciding on three of his four picks for the Ryder Cup.
Xander Schauffele is making the last one a little more difficult.
Schauffele nearly holed a wedge on his second hole, rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt in the middle of his round Friday and wound up with a 6-under 64 in the BMW Championship at Newtown Square, Pa., for the lowest 36-hole score of his career and a two-shot lead over Justin Rose.
He also made it more difficult on Tiger Woods, who again goes into a weekend have to catch up to the leaders.
One day after he opened with a 62 — his lowest score since his last victory more than five years ago — Woods went eight holes before his first birdie and didn’t make many after that. He finished with two straight bogeys for a 70 that left him five shots behind in a tie for 12th.
Schauffele was at 13-under 127 and will be paired in the third round Saturday with a familiar figure in Philadelphia. Rose, who played bogey-free for a 64, won the AT&T National at Aronimink in 2010, and he captured his only major at nearby Merion in the 2013 U.S. Open.
Hideki Matsuyama, who started the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 76, had a 64 and was in a group three shots behind that included Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler.
Football
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
A second-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2015, Goldman has started 32 of the 36 games played and has 8½ sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.
- The Atlanta Falcons will look at their current roster to replace Keanu Neal, the safety who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee Thursday night in an 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia.
Coach Dan Quinn said he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff discussed outside options that could include free agent Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid.
Quinn didn’t rule out looking to acquire help in the future, but he said the first option would be a combination of Damontae Kazee, who replaced Neal in the game, and Jordan Richards, a safety who was acquired from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31.
Auto racing
Kasey Kahne will not defend his Brickyard 400 victory because of dehydration issues he said result in an elevated heart rate while he is driving.
Kahne said he felt so poorly he should not have been driving the final 100 laps of last weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. He said he was nauseous, struggled to take in fluids from the midway point of the race and vomited when it was over.
Regan Smith will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Kahne is not sure when he can race again, and the 38-year-old is planning to retire from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of this season.
Soccer
Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored first-half goals, and Brazil overwhelmed the United States 2-0 in an exhibition before a sparse crowd at MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, N.J.
Firmino scored in the 11th minute off a cross from Douglas Costa, who burst down a flank past 21-year-old left back Antonee Robinson. Neymar converted a penalty kick in the 44th for his 58th goal in 91 international appearances, third in Brazilian history behind Pele (77) and Ronaldo (62).
Cycling
Simon Yates cut in half Jesus Herrada’s Spanish Vuelta lead in a 13th stage won by Oscar Rodriguez. Rodriguez dominated the difficult climb up La Camperona to clinch the victory in the 109-mile stage from Carreno to Sabero in northwestern Spain.
