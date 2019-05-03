Johnny Sauter won for the third straight time at Dover International Speedway, racing to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season Friday night in Delaware.
Sauter, from Necedah, Wis., took the lead with 30 laps to go on the concrete mile oval, and held off Brett Moffitt after a restart with five laps to go for his 24th career victory in the series.
Harrison Burton was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.
• Chase Elliott won the pole for Sunday's Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway, topping the speed chart on a blistering day at the track with a record 165.960 mph in NASCAR's first qualifying session since it reverted to single-lap runs.
Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, won last week at Talladega and kept the good times rolling when he led a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports with William Byron.
Golf
Jason Dufner chipped in for birdie to start his day and holed a 40-foot birdie toward the end for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, N.C.
Max Homa also had a 63 with birdies on his last two holes, while Joel Dahmen had a 66. They were one back.
Rory McIlroy, playing the other side of Quail Hollow, was stride for stride with Dufner until he finished double bogey-bogey and had to settle for a 70. That left him five shots out of the lead, but still very much in the mix going into the weekend.
• So Yeon Ryu shot a 2-under 70 at difficult Lake Merced to take a one-stroke lead over follow South Korean player Sei Young Kim and American Ryann O'Toole in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif.
Tied for the first-round lead with Eun-Hee Ji and Anne van Dam after a 67, Ryu chipped in for birdie from the fringe on the par-3 12th, but gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-4 16th after advancing a chip from deep rough only to the fringe.
O'Toole birdied three of her last three holes in the afternoon in a bogey-free 65, matching the best score in the first two rounds. Kim had a bogey-free 66, playing through back pain.
• Ken Tanigawa birdied the first three holes for a share of the lead with Tim Petrovic when first-round play in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational at Texas, was suspended because of lightning and heavy rain.
Play at The Woodlands Country Club was stopped at 12:17 p.m. because of lightning and called off for the day at 2:55 p.m.
Corey Pavin, Jerry Smith, Mike Goodes, Shaun Micheel, Kent Jones and Glen Day were a stroke back. Pavin, Smith and Goodes played seven holes, Micheel and Jones five, and Day two.
Horse racing
Serengeti Empress went wire-to-wire to win the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks by 1¾ lengths over Liora at Churchill Downs at Lousiville.
The start featured a scary moment when Positive Spirit fell down and threw jockey Manny Franco after clipping another horse as the 14-horse field closed together from the gate. Both were able to get up and walk off the track. Serengeti Empress started from the No. 13 post to lead by the first turn and kept it up despite Liora's late attempt to close the gap.
