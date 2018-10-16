Josh Sargent scored early in the second half and three more Americans made their debuts under interim coach Dave Sarachan before a young United States team conceded an 86th-minute goal to Enrico Flores in a 1-1 exhibition tie against Peru on Tuesday night at East Hartford, Conn.
Sargent, an 18-year-old who has yet to play a first-team professional match, made his second international start and fifth appearance. He scored off a training routine in the 49th minute when Kellyn Acosta took a free kick from flank and sent the ball along the ground toward the middle of the penalty area. Sargent made a curling run and from the right side of the penalty spot took a shot that deflected off a leg of Renato Tapia and past goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.
Brad Guzan was in goal for the first time since a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in September 2017. The 34-year-old Guzan was making his 59th international appearance; the other 10 U.S. starters combined for 48 coming in.
- Germany is looking at another early tournament exit after France handed Joachim Loew’s struggling team its latest defeat — showing that the balance of power in European soccer hasn’t shifted much since the World Cup.
World champion France came from behind to win 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League as Germany fell to a fourth loss in its last six competitive games. It is the first time since 2000 that Germany has lost consecutive competitive matches, following a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
The result means Germany, the 2014 World Cup winner which was eliminated in the group stage in Russia, cannot advance to the Final Four tournament in June for the Nations League top-tier group winners.
Antoine Griezmann struck twice in the second half — a precisely guided header in the 62nd and a penalty in the 80th — to take France’s unbeaten streak to 15 games and extend its lead in Group 1 of League A.
Elsewhere in the Nations League, Ukraine won promotion to League A by beating the Czech Republic 1-0 in Group 1 of the second tier.
- Madagascar reached its first African Cup of Nations, also becoming the first team to qualify for next year’s continental championship.
Senegal and Egypt soon sealed their spots as well, despite playing without injured stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
This was Madagascar’s 20th attempt at qualifying for the African Cup. After nearly 50 years of failures, the island nation finally succeeded courtesy of Njiva Rakotoharimalala’s goal, which gave Madagascar a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea at home in Antananarivo.
College football
Injured defensive end Nick Bosa has decided to leave school to focus on getting ready for the NFL draft in the spring, Ohio State said.
The junior All-American from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, already had four sacks this season when he suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 15 in the third game of the season. He had surgery five days later, and no timetable was set for his return to the team.
Considered one of the best players in college football, Bosa had left no doubt that he would leave school after this season to enter the draft. He planned to follow the same path as his older brother, Joey, who left Ohio State a year early and now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gymnastics
Former California Congresswoman Mary Bono has stepped down as the interim president at USA Gymnastics after just four days on the job.
Bono announced her resignation, citing personal attacks she received following a social media post concerning Nike and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Bono posted a picture on Twitter in September of her marking over a Nike logo on a pair of golf shoes. The post drew scrutiny from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and others after USA Gymnastics announced her hiring last Friday.
USA Gymnastics says it will continue to look for a permanent president. Bono is the third person to step down from the position in the last 18 months.
Auto racing
IndyCar team owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan are expanding into sports car racing with a new Lexus-backed team in the IMSA Championship.
Aim Vasser Sullivan will field two Lexus RC F GT3 race cars in the GT Daytona class next season. The driver lineup is pending.
Vasser and Sullivan were partners from 2011 through 2016 with KVSH Racing in the IndyCar Series and were owners of Tony Kanaan’s 2013 Indianapolis 500-winning car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.