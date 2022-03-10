Briefly: Sanctions to owner restrict Chelsea

European and world soccer champion Chelsea was among the assets of Roman Abramovich frozen by the British government on Thursday after he was sanctioned for his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Team activities from selling new tickets to signing players were instantly restricted. The merchandise store at the Stamford Bridge stadium in west London was rapidly closed with a sign on the doors telling supporters it was “due to the latest government announcement.”

The logo of Three will disappear from team jerseys after the telecommunications firm suspended its sponsorship.

The unprecedented government measures placed on an English Premier League team mean Chelsea can operate only under a special “Russia Regulations” license through May 31 that allows it to keep playing. The men's team is at Norwich on Thursday night when the women play at West Ham.

Chelsea was put up for sale only last week as calls grew for the owner to be sanctioned for his close links to Putin’s regime, with Abramovich saying the proceeds would go to a foundation started by him for the victims of the war. The sale process is also subject to government approval.

Chelsea said it will be “seeking permission for the license to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible.” The Premier League said it was working with Chelsea and authorities “to ensure the season will proceed as planned and in line with the government’s intention.”

• The largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada will be named GEODIS Park in a multi-year naming rights deal between the Nashville Soccer Club and the global supply chain operator.

Construction on the 30,000-seat stadium is scheduled to be concluded in the next month, and Nashville's first game inside GEODIS Park is May 1 against Philadelphia Union. Approximately 20,000 season tickets have been sold inside the new stadium. All private suites and loge boxes are sold out already for this season.

Basketball

Bruce Weber resigned as the basketball coach at Kansas State on Thursday, one day after the struggling Wildcats lost to West Virginia in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament to cap a third straight losing season.

He didn't walk away quietly.

First, the long-time coach criticized the NCAA over its handling of the FBI probe into college basketball corruption. Then, Weber struck out at Kansas State fans who used social media to berate him and his program. And finally, he professed his desire to continue coaching, asking for “some (athletic director) out there who would appreciate a coach that graduates players, wins championships, supports the university and embraces the community.”

Football

A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he's her biological father.

Alexandra Davis says in a lawsuit filed last week in Dallas County that she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-1990s, The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.

Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. A hearing is scheduled for March 31, court documents show.

Alexandra Davis is asking the court to find she isn't legally bound by an agreement between Jones and her mother if she attempted to establish legally that Jones is her father. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

The Associated Press couldn’t access the documents because they have been temporarily sealed pending a hearing on Jones’ motion to keep them sealed.

Alexandra Davis and her attorney could not be reached for comment by the newspaper. Her mother declined to comment to the newspaper. Jim Wilkinson, a spokesman for Jones, declined to comment to the AP.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S.”

Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

