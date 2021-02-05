 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briefly: San Antonio to host women's tournament
0 comments
Briefly

Briefly: San Antonio to host women's tournament

  • 0

The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.

The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.

The Alamodome will host games for every round, with two courts in use at the building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship.

No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend.

Golf

Co-leader Matthew NeSmith nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th — and barely got a reaction from the few fans. Xander Schauffele flubbed a chip — and couldn't help but hear a surprised spectator's reaction.

With attendance capped at about 5,000 at sunny TPC Scottsdale — a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Waste Management Phoenix Open opened Thursday with some very different sights and sounds.

NeSmith and Mark Hubbard topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63, a stroke ahead of fellow morning starters Nate Lashley and Sam Burns, and two in front of 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Stricker played in the afternoon alongside European captain Padraig Harrington and Jerry Kelly, Stricker's Madison, Wisconsin, neighbor and fellow PGA Tour Champions player. Harrington and Kelly each shot 71.

Skiing

Dominik Paris won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago, triumphing on Friday in the last men's World Cup downhill before the world championships.

The Italian trailed Beat Feuz by one-tenth of a second midway through his run but excelled on the bottom part of the Kandahar course to beat his Swiss rival by 0.37 seconds.

Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third, with Austrian teammate Max Franz two-hundredths further back in fourth.

+2 
Steve Stricker mug

Stricker
+2 
Jerry kelly mug

Kelly
+2 
Dominik Paris

Paris 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News