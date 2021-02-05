Briefly: San Antonio to host women's tournament

The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.
The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.
The Alamodome will host games for every round, with two courts in use at the building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship.
No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend.
Golf
Co-leader Matthew NeSmith nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th — and barely got a reaction from the few fans. Xander Schauffele flubbed a chip — and couldn't help but hear a surprised spectator's reaction.
With attendance capped at about 5,000 at sunny TPC Scottsdale — a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Waste Management Phoenix Open opened Thursday with some very different sights and sounds.
NeSmith and Mark Hubbard topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63, a stroke ahead of fellow morning starters Nate Lashley and Sam Burns, and two in front of 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
Stricker played in the afternoon alongside European captain Padraig Harrington and Jerry Kelly, Stricker's Madison, Wisconsin, neighbor and fellow PGA Tour Champions player. Harrington and Kelly each shot 71.
Skiing
Dominik Paris won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago, triumphing on Friday in the last men's World Cup downhill before the world championships.
The Italian trailed Beat Feuz by one-tenth of a second midway through his run but excelled on the bottom part of the Kandahar course to beat his Swiss rival by 0.37 seconds.
Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third, with Austrian teammate Max Franz two-hundredths further back in fourth.