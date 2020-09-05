Briefly: Sakkari swiftly moves on at U.S. Open

Maria Sakkari reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday, needing just 55 minutes to eliminate mistake-prone American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1 at New York.
The 22nd-seeded Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. Sakkari made eight errors.
The 15th-seeded Sakkari entered 2020 with an 0-7 record in third-round matches at major championships. But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again Saturday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next.
Also, Kristina Mladenovic and her partner, Timea Babos, have been dropped from the women’s doubles competition after Mladenovic was issued a quarantine notice by public health officials of Nassau County, New York.
Cycling
On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, Nans Peters won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot saw his hopes of winning the race vanish.
Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away Saturday in the early stages of the punishing 87.5-mile stage to the town of Loudenvielle.
Yellow jersey holder Adam Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, rode some seven minutes further back.
Golf
Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are still going at it. They dressed about the same Friday in the PGA Tour Championship, matched birdies on five holes and wound up tied for the lead at East Lake.
Rahm had a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit at the start of the round that was awarded Johnson as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.
Johnson did his part with a 67, losing a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine, and then missing a birdie putt from just over 4 feet on the final hole that would have given him the lead.
Justin Thomas was in the top spot a year ago and opened with a 70.
Rory McIlroy finished with three straight birdies, getting up-and-down from a bunker short of the green on the par-5 18th, for a 64. He started seven shots behind and finished the opening round only four back.
Abraham Ancer also had a 64 and cut three shots off his deficit, getting within six shots of Johnson and Rahm.
Horse racing
Merely contending on the big stage wasn't good enough for Shedaresthedevil, who went on to hammer her name into racing history.
The 15-1 long shot won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1½-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.
Postponed from May along with the Kentucky Derby because of coronavirus concerns, the Oaks went off on a hot, sunny day without spectators.
