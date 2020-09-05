Briefly: Sakkari swiftly moves on at U.S. Open

Yellow jersey holder Adam Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, rode some seven minutes further back.

Golf

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are still going at it. They dressed about the same Friday in the PGA Tour Championship, matched birdies on five holes and wound up tied for the lead at East Lake.

Rahm had a 5-under 65 that allowed him to make up the two-shot deficit at the start of the round that was awarded Johnson as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.

Johnson did his part with a 67, losing a three-shot edge early with back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine, and then missing a birdie putt from just over 4 feet on the final hole that would have given him the lead.

Justin Thomas was in the top spot a year ago and opened with a 70.

Rory McIlroy finished with three straight birdies, getting up-and-down from a bunker short of the green on the par-5 18th, for a 64. He started seven shots behind and finished the opening round only four back.

Abraham Ancer also had a 64 and cut three shots off his deficit, getting within six shots of Johnson and Rahm.

