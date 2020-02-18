Briefly: Saints QB Brees plans to return

Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season.

The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.

He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.

Brees is the NFL'a all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547.

• The Arizona Cardinals re-signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old Humphries started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft.