Briefly: Saints QB Brees plans to return

Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season.
The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.
He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.
Brees is the NFL'a all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547.
• The Arizona Cardinals re-signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through the 2022 season.
The 26-year-old Humphries started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Florida. Humphries missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries, but bounced back with his best season and played all 16 games for the first time.
Soccer
Atlético Madrid scored early and then defended well to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 in Madrid, spoiling the defending champion's return to the place where it won the European title last year.
Midfielder Saúl Ñíguez netted in the fourth minute and Atlético's defense successfully held off Liverpool's powerful attack to give Diego Simeone's team the edge going into the second leg on March 11 in England.
It was at Atlético's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium that Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 last June to lift its fifth Champions League trophy. Tuesday's lineup was nearly identical for Liverpool, with defender Joe Gomez the only player who did not start in last year's final.
Tennis
China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men’s tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month.
The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision.
China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff. The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.
The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition.
Esports
Esports megastar Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok assumed an ownership stake of T1 Entertainment & Sports as part of a three-year player contract with the organization.
The 23-year-old South Korean gamer, who has parlayed his place as the world's top League of Legends player into fame and fortune, will take on a unique position as player-executive for an esports powerhouse.
Sang-hyeok joined T1 as a 17-year-old in 2013. He has won three world championships and eight Korean titles with the organization.