Briefly: Sabres ship Eichel to Golden Knights

The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, and the former Sabres captain has approval from his new team — the Vegas Golden Knights — to have his preferred surgery to repair a herniated disk.
A nasty public eight-month feud reached its conclusion on Thursday when the Sabres traded Eichel to Vegas, ending a stalemate over how to treat his neck injury. The dispute revolved around the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement giving teams the final say over the treatment of injuries.
The Sabres balked at Eichel having artificial disk replacement surgery because it had never been performed on an NHL player, and they instead recommended fusion surgery.
The Golden Knights have no such issue.
Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Eichel has the go-ahead to have the procedure, which is expected to sideline him for four more months.
The Golden Knights acquired Eichel to address their biggest long-term need, landing a top-line center, by trading forward Alex Tuch, rookie center Peyton Krebs and two draft picks to the Sabres.
Golf
Nino Bertasio shot a 10-under 61 on Thursday for the lowest European Tour round of his career to take a four-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters.
The Italian had a bogey-free round and birdied six of the last seven holes at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
Spaniard Adri Arnaus was in second place after a 65. He also was bogey-free for the day. Malaysian Gavin Green was third after 66 that included an eagle and two bogeys.
Padraig Harrington was among the six players tied for fourth another shot back. He had four birdies in a bogey-free round.
The Portugal Masters is the final tournament in Europe before the tour heads to Dubai to close out the season.
College football
Akron fired coach Tom Arth after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season.
Arth was 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019.
Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. would take over as interim coach.
Akron hired Arth to replace Terry Bowden, who spent seven seasons at the school and twice took the Zips to bowl games.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States' World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergiño Dest will miss the match because of a back injury.
Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender who has become a starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, was the lone first-time callup on the 25-man roster for qualifiers against Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later.
Antwerp Defender Sam Vines returns to the team for the first time since the CONCACAF Gold Cup after returning from a broken collarbone, and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon also is back for the first time since the Gold Cup. Forward Jesús Ferreira is back for the first time since a January exhibition.
Defenders George Bello and Shaq Moore were dropped, along with midfielder Luca de La Torre and forward Matthew Hoppe.
Defenders John Brooks and Tim Ream were not selected. Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 2 at El Salvador, and forward Gysasi Zardes is out with a knee injury.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out injured.
Monfils, who is 0-17 against the top-ranked Djokovic, said he has an adductor injury.
Djokovic, a five-time champion at the Paris Masters, will next face Taylor Fritz. The unseeded American beat 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-6 (3) to hurt the British player's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.
• Australia earned a spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by winning both singles matches against Belarus.
The Aussies, who reached the final of the last edition of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed to win the best-of-three series to advance from Group B.
Ajla Tomljanovic rallied to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to give Australia an unbeatable 2-0 lead. Storm Sanders beat Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3 in the opening singles match.
Baseball
The Cincinnati Reds traded veteran Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana.
Barnhart, a 31-year-old left-handed hitter and reliable backstop, leaves Cincinnati after eight years. In the last six seasons, he led the Reds in starts behind the plate and innings caught, winning NL Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
Barnhart hit .247 with seven homers and 48 RBIs in 2021.
In exchange, the Reds get the 24-year-old Quintana, who was a second-round pick of the Tigers in the 2019 amateur draft. In 2021, he hit .196 with nine homers for the Tigers’ Low-A affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.