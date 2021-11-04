Briefly: Sabres ship Eichel to Golden Knights

Spaniard Adri Arnaus was in second place after a 65. He also was bogey-free for the day. Malaysian Gavin Green was third after 66 that included an eagle and two bogeys.

Padraig Harrington was among the six players tied for fourth another shot back. He had four birdies in a bogey-free round.

The Portugal Masters is the final tournament in Europe before the tour heads to Dubai to close out the season.

College football

Akron fired coach Tom Arth after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season.

Arth was 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019.

Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. would take over as interim coach.

Akron hired Arth to replace Terry Bowden, who spent seven seasons at the school and twice took the Zips to bowl games.

Soccer

Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States' World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergiño Dest will miss the match because of a back injury.